What Kavanaugh’s Yearbook Can Tell Us

The “Horseplay” Edition
The Waves on the Kavanaugh allegations, obesity, and Nappily Ever After.
Listen to the Waves by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
Listen to the Waves via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
On this week’s episode of the Waves, Christina, Kristen, and Veralyn unpack the Kavanaugh allegations in the context of the “boys will be boys” culture that made such acts possible and even palatable in the ’80s—and in 2018. Next, a HuffPost longread has led many to re-evaluate the science and stigma of America’s “obesity epidemic.” The hosts discuss how treating obesity as a health crisis might be creating one itself—and how a more affirming approach could change that. Finally, they weigh in on Netflix’s Nappily Ever After. Is the film’s reliance on time-honored rom-com tropes part of the fun, or do they just make its take on black womanhood feel that much more dated?
Slate Plus: Is it sexist to propose in public?
Other items discussed on the show:
- “Senate Democrats Investigate a New Allegation of Sexual Misconduct, From Brett Kavanaugh’s College Years,” by Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer in the New Yorker
- “Is There a Kavanaugh Doppelganger?,” by Kathleen Parker in the Washington Post
- “Kavanaugh’s Hearing Is a Test of How Much We Care About Sexual Assault,” by Constance Grady in Vox
- “Kavanaugh’s Yearbook Page Is ‘Horrible, Hurtful’ to a Woman It Named,” by Kate Kelly and David Enrich in the New York Times
- “California Professor, Writer of Confidential Brett Kavanaugh Letter, Speaks Out About Her Allegation of Sexual Assault,” by Emma Brown in the Washington Post
- “Everything You Know About Obesity Is Wrong,” by Michael Hobbes in the Huffington Post
- “Weight Watchers’ Pivot to Wellness Is the Same Old Diet Culture With Fancy New Branding,” by Rachelle Hampton in Slate
- Cocktails and Confidence, hosted by CeCe Olisa and Chastity Garner
- Nappily Ever After
- Chris Rock’s Good Hair
- Nappily Ever After: A Novel, by Trisha R. Thomas
Recommendations:
- Christina: “What Does Tulsi Gabbard Believe?“ by Kelefa Sanneh
- Veralyn: Siestas, spritzes, night flights, and Love, Simon
- Kristen: Amy Bloom’s White Houses
This podcast was produced by Danielle Hewitt. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.
The Waves plugs: Please remember to like our Facebook page. Send your emails to thewaves@slate.com. Tell us what we should cover in the next episode.