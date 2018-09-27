 The Waves on the Kavanaugh allegations, obesity, and Nappily Ever After.

What Kavanaugh’s Yearbook Can Tell Us

What Kavanaugh’s Yearbook Can Tell Us

Slate
The Waves
Slate’s weekly women’s roundtable.
Sept. 27 2018 11:33 AM

The “Horseplay” Edition

The Waves on the Kavanaugh allegations, obesity, and Nappily Ever After.

180927_WAVES_fraternity

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Whitney Hayward/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images, Thinkstock.

Listen to the Waves by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Listen to the Waves via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Advertisement

On this week’s episode of the Waves, Christina, Kristen, and Veralyn unpack the Kavanaugh allegations in the context of the “boys will be boys” culture that made such acts possible and even palatable in the ’80s—and in 2018. Next, a HuffPost longread has led many to re-evaluate the science and stigma of America’s “obesity epidemic.” The hosts discuss how treating obesity as a health crisis might be creating one itself—and how a more affirming approach could change that. Finally, they weigh in on Netflix’s Nappily Ever After. Is the film’s reliance on time-honored rom-com tropes part of the fun, or do they just make its take on black womanhood feel that much more dated?

Slate Plus: Is it sexist to propose in public?

Other items discussed on the show:

Recommendations:

This podcast was produced by Danielle Hewitt. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.

The Waves plugs: Please remember to like our Facebook page. Send your emails to thewaves@slate.com. Tell us what we should cover in the next episode.

Christina Cauterucci is a Slate staff writer.

Veralyn Williams is a Slate podcast producer.