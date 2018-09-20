 The hosts of the Waves take on listeners’ questions.

The Insidious Bro-iness of Casual Friday Coordination

The Insidious Bro-iness of Casual Friday Coordination

Slate
The Waves
Slate’s weekly women’s roundtable.
Sept. 20 2018 1:13 PM

The “End-of-Summer Call-In Show” Edition

The hosts of the Waves take on listeners’ questions.

76808594

Creatas Images

Listen to the Waves by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Listen to the Waves via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Advertisement

On this week’s episode of the Waves, Hanna, June, and Noreen answer listeners’ voicemails for our end-of-summer call-in show, offering advice and ranking anecdotes on the “is it sexist” scale. Together, the hosts tackle dilemmas ranging from aggressively apolitical mommy groups to what to do if you still love a TV show that’s been tainted by the crimes of its creator.

Slate Plus: Is it sexist to market products toward women with the message that “you’re doing it wrong”?

Recommendations:

This podcast was produced by Danielle Hewitt with help from Daniel Schroeder. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.

The Waves plugs: Please remember to like our Facebook page. Send your emails to thewaves@slate.com. Tell us what we should cover in the next episode.

Noreen Malone is a senior editor at New York magazine.

Hanna Rosin is the co-host of NPR’s Invisibilia and a founder of DoubleX. She is also the author of The End of Men. Follow her on Twitter.

June Thomas is managing producer of Slate podcasts.