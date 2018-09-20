The Insidious Bro-iness of Casual Friday Coordination

The “End-of-Summer Call-In Show” Edition
The hosts of the Waves take on listeners’ questions.
On this week’s episode of the Waves, Hanna, June, and Noreen answer listeners’ voicemails for our end-of-summer call-in show, offering advice and ranking anecdotes on the “is it sexist” scale. Together, the hosts tackle dilemmas ranging from aggressively apolitical mommy groups to what to do if you still love a TV show that’s been tainted by the crimes of its creator.
Slate Plus: Is it sexist to market products toward women with the message that “you’re doing it wrong”?
Recommendations:
- June: John Burnham Schwartz’s The Commoner
- Hanna: Andrew Sean Greer’s Less
- Noreen: Tana French’s The Witch Elm
This podcast was produced by Danielle Hewitt with help from Daniel Schroeder. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.
