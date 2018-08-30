What Sets the Teen Romance in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before Apart?

On this week’s episode of the Waves, Christina Cauterucci, Kat Chow, and Veralyn Williams talk about Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, unpacking the standards it’ll be held to as one of the only teen rom-coms with an Asian-American lead—and what sets its central romance apart from the rest of the genre. Next, chart-topping historical podcast Slow Burn has turned its sights from Watergate to the Clinton impeachment. The hosts are joined by Leon Neyfakh to discuss what it’s like to re-evaluate the roles and reputations of women like Paula Jones and Monica Lewinsky in 2018, why Bill Clinton has continued to loom large in the Democratic Party, and how we should reckon with his legacy now. Finally, a recent study of online dating found that men are perceived to peak in desirability at age 50, while women peak at 18. The trio explores how cultural norms might have reinforced these wildly uneven gendered expectations—online, on screen, and in their own lives.