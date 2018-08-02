 The Waves on Sorry to Bother You, the criminalization of motherhood, and the killing of Nia Wilson.

When Parenting Is Policed, Who Gets Punished?

When Parenting Is Policed, Who Gets Punished?

Aug. 2 2018 11:11 AM

The #SayHerName Edition

The Waves on Sorry to Bother You, the criminalization of motherhood, and the killing of Nia Wilson.

Tessa Thompson in Sorry to Bother You.

On this week’s episode of the Waves, Christina, Rachelle, and Briahna talk Boots Riley’s Sorry to Bother You, unpacking the film’s depiction of political demonstrations, the intersection of art and activism, and the arc of Tessa Thompson’s character, Detroit. Then they consider the criminalization of motherhood and the simultaneous rise of the “free-range kids” movement. How do race and class factor into the way parents are perceived and punished? Finally, the hosts discuss Nia Wilson, the recent uptick in violence against women and marginalized communities, and who’s allowed to be a victim. How likely is it that the man who killed her will be charged with a hate crime, and how much does it matter if he is?

