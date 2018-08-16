Whose Minds Could Be Changed by the Omarosa Tapes?

The “Omarosa-esque” Edition
The Waves on Omarosa, The Miseducation of Cameron Post, and the NFL’s first male cheerleaders.
On this week’s episode of the Waves, Veralyn, Christina, and Latifa discuss former White House aide (and reality TV star) Omarosa Manigault Newman. Are the claims made in her new tell-all account and on the talk show circuit—most notably that she’s heard a recording of Trump saying the N-word—to be believed? And given what we already know about the president, will that tape make a difference if it’s released? Next, The Miseducation of Cameron Post is Desiree Akhavan’s new film about a teenage girl who’s sent away to a center known as God’s Promise to be “cured” of her sexuality. They discuss its depiction of conversion therapy, the weaponization of faith, and the challenges of making a film about such a hot-button social issue. Finally, in the wake of several sexual harassment and gender discrimination lawsuits, the NFL is introducing its first male cheerleaders. Is this likely to help change the culture of cheerleading, or is it just an extension of the existing framework of objectification?
Slate Plus: Is it sexist to demand that a woman debate you?
Other items discussed on the show:
Recommendations:
- Latifa: Lauryn Hill’s album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill
- Veralyn: The Power by Naomi Alderman and WNYC’s The Realness
- Christina: Slate’s new Outward podcast and Penny Lane’s documentary short Normal Appearances
This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.
