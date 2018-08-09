What Sets Jeff Bezos’ Peacocking Apart From Paul Manafort’s?

On this week’s episode of the Waves, Hanna, Noreen, and June discuss CBS CEO Les Moonves, who faces allegations of sexual misconduct following an exposé in the New Yorker. Nearly two weeks later, he’s still in charge of the network. What sets Moonves apart from the Harvey Weinsteins of the world, and what does it mean for #MeToo as a movement if he remains in power? Next, tech reporter Sarah Jeong’s appointment to the New York Times’ editorial board sparked controversy after far-right pundits dug up past tweets deriding white people. The hosts discuss the tenor of the tweets, the Times’ response, and where the discourse can go from here. Finally, Jeff Bezos and Tim Cook are ushering in a new era of swole tech execs, and both Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg have recently changed up their style. Are the new looks (and their reception) a reflection of changing values, or are the billionaires just succumbing to the same basic standards as the rest of us?