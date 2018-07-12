How Did Two Strangers on a Plane Become the Latest Viral Sensation?

The “Privacy Is Dead” Edition
The Waves on the future of Roe v. Wade, falling birth rates, and #planebae.
On this week’s episode of the Waves, Hanna, Noreen, and June are joined by New York Times opinion writer and Yale Law School professor Linda Greenhouse to discuss what Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court means for the future of Roe v. Wade. Then they discuss the reasons for America’s falling birth rate and why women are blamed for that decline. And finally, the saga of #planebae, the live tweeting of a budding romance on a flight from New York to Dallas.
Slate Plus: Is it sexist that we judge women more harshly than men for walking around in swimwear during hot weather?
Other items discussed on the show:
