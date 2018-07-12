 The Waves on the future of Roe v. Wade, falling birth rates, and #planebae.

How Did Two Strangers on a Plane Become the Latest Viral Sensation?

Slate
The Waves
Slate’s weekly women’s roundtable.
July 12 2018 8:18 AM

The “Privacy Is Dead” Edition

The Waves on the future of Roe v. Wade, falling birth rates, and #planebae.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh arrives prior to meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday.

Joshua Roberts/Reuters

Listen to the Waves by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Listen to the Waves via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On this week’s episode of the Waves, Hanna, Noreen, and June are joined by New York Times opinion writer and Yale Law School professor Linda Greenhouse to discuss what Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court means for the future of Roe v. Wade. Then they discuss the reasons for America’s falling birth rate and why women are blamed for that decline. And finally, the saga of #planebae, the live tweeting of a budding romance on a flight from New York to Dallas.

Slate Plus: Is it sexist that we judge women more harshly than men for walking around in swimwear during hot weather?

Other items discussed on the show:

Recommendations:

June: The Dr. Blake Mysteries

Hanna: Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Noreen: Bad Blood, by John Carreyrou, and Money, by Martin Amis

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams.

