 The Waves on litigious men’s rights activists, Ellen Stofan, and sexist romcoms.

What Do Men’s Rights Activists Really Want?

What Do Men’s Rights Activists Really Want?

Slate
The Waves
Slate’s weekly women’s roundtable.
July 19 2018 11:13 AM

The “Live From D.C.” Edition

The Waves on litigious men’s rights activists, Ellen Stofan, and sexist romcoms.

180719_WAVES_SolarSystem

ChrisGorgio/iStock

Listen to the Waves by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Listen to the Waves via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Advertisement

On this week’s episode of the Waves—recorded in front of an audience at the Hamilton in Washington—Christina, June, and Veralyn discuss a New York Times report on a spate of lawsuits filed by men’s rights activists against the organizers of ladies’ nights and women’s networking events. Then they chat with Ellen Stofan, the director of the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum and a former chief scientist at NASA, about women in STEM, running the most-visited museum in America, and her favorite planet. Finally, they answer some “Is it sexist?” questions submitted by listeners.

Slate Plus: Questions from members of the audience.

Other items discussed on the show:

Advertisement

Recommendations:

Veralyn: Whitney

Christina: The Washington Convention Center Art Collection

June: “The Ugly Scandal That Cancelled the Nobel Prize,” by Andrew Brown, in the Guardian

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams.

The Waves plugs: Please remember to like our Facebook page. Send your emails to thewaves@slate.com. Tell us what we should cover in the next episode.

Christina Cauterucci is a Slate staff writer.

June Thomas is managing producer of Slate podcasts.

Veralyn Williams is a Slate podcast producer.