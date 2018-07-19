What Do Men’s Rights Activists Really Want?

On this week’s episode of the Waves—recorded in front of an audience at the Hamilton in Washington—Christina, June, and Veralyn discuss a New York Times report on a spate of lawsuits filed by men’s rights activists against the organizers of ladies’ nights and women’s networking events. Then they chat with Ellen Stofan, the director of the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum and a former chief scientist at NASA, about women in STEM, running the most-visited museum in America, and her favorite planet. Finally, they answer some “Is it sexist?” questions submitted by listeners.