What Do Men’s Rights Activists Really Want?

The “Live From D.C.” Edition
The Waves on litigious men’s rights activists, Ellen Stofan, and sexist romcoms.
Listen to the Waves by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
Listen to the Waves via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
On this week’s episode of the Waves—recorded in front of an audience at the Hamilton in Washington—Christina, June, and Veralyn discuss a New York Times report on a spate of lawsuits filed by men’s rights activists against the organizers of ladies’ nights and women’s networking events. Then they chat with Ellen Stofan, the director of the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum and a former chief scientist at NASA, about women in STEM, running the most-visited museum in America, and her favorite planet. Finally, they answer some “Is it sexist?” questions submitted by listeners.
Slate Plus: Questions from members of the audience.
Other items discussed on the show:
- “A Fight for Men’s Rights, in California Courts,” by Katherine Rosman, in the New York Times
- “Why the Wing Is Getting Away With Violating Human Rights Law,” by Mark Joseph Stern, in Slate
- “Members of a Men’s Rights Group Sued a Women’s Networking Group for Sex Discrimination,” by Christina Cauterucci, in Slate
- “Ellen Stofan, Former NASA Chief Scientist, to Head National Air & Space Museum,” by Robert Z. Pearlman, in Space.com
Recommendations:
Veralyn: Whitney
June: “The Ugly Scandal That Cancelled the Nobel Prize,” by Andrew Brown, in the Guardian
This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams.
