Who Says That Big D Is Desirable?

July 5 2018 11:11 AM

The “Big D Energy” Edition

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appears on Meet the Pressin Washington on July 1.

William B. Plowman/NBC/NBC NewsWire via Getty Images

Listen to the Waves by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Listen to the Waves via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On this week’s episode, Christina Cauterucci, Briahna Joy Gray, and Veralyn Williams discuss Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s primary victory in the New York’s 14th Congressional District and BDE—big dick energy—and why everyone is suddenly so obsessed with this strange force. Then they are joined by Harron Walker to discuss Jesse Singal’s Atlantic cover story “When Children Say They’re Trans” and how transgender writers have responded to it.

Slate Plus: Is the media coverage of New York Times reporter Ali Watkins’ relationship with a source sexist?

Other items discussed on the show:

Recommendations:

Harron: Sleep! Also, After Delores, Rat Bohemia, and People in Trouble, by Sarah Schulman

Christina: Barracoon, by Zora Neale Hurston

Briahna: Talking to My Daughter About the Economy, by Yanis Varoufakis.

Veralyn: Eloquent Rage, by Brittney Cooper

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams.

Christina Cauterucci is a Slate staff writer.

Briahna Joy Gray is senior politics editor at the Intercept, contributing editor at Current Affairs, and co-host of the podcast SWOTI, or Someone’s Wrong on the Internet.

Veralyn Williams is a Slate podcast producer.