Who Says That Big D Is Desirable?

William B. Plowman/NBC/NBC NewsWire via Getty Images

On this week’s episode, Christina Cauterucci, Briahna Joy Gray, and Veralyn Williams discuss Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s primary victory in the New York’s 14th Congressional District and BDE—big dick energy—and why everyone is suddenly so obsessed with this strange force. Then they are joined by Harron Walker to discuss Jesse Singal’s Atlantic cover story “When Children Say They’re Trans” and how transgender writers have responded to it.

Slate Plus: Is the media coverage of New York Times reporter Ali Watkins’ relationship with a source sexist?

Other items discussed on the show:

Recommendations:

Christina: Barracoon, by Zora Neale Hurston

Briahna: Talking to My Daughter About the Economy, by Yanis Varoufakis.

Veralyn: Eloquent Rage, by Brittney Cooper

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams.

