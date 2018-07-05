Who Says That Big D Is Desirable?

The “Big D Energy” Edition
The Waves on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, BDE, and trans kids.
On this week’s episode, Christina Cauterucci, Briahna Joy Gray, and Veralyn Williams discuss Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s primary victory in the New York’s 14th Congressional District and BDE—big dick energy—and why everyone is suddenly so obsessed with this strange force. Then they are joined by Harron Walker to discuss Jesse Singal’s Atlantic cover story “When Children Say They’re Trans” and how transgender writers have responded to it.
Slate Plus: Is the media coverage of New York Times reporter Ali Watkins’ relationship with a source sexist?
Recommendations:
Harron: Sleep! Also, After Delores, Rat Bohemia, and People in Trouble, by Sarah Schulman
Christina: Barracoon, by Zora Neale Hurston
Briahna: Talking to My Daughter About the Economy, by Yanis Varoufakis.
Veralyn: Eloquent Rage, by Brittney Cooper
This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams.
