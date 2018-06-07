 The Waves on the C-word, Down syndrome, and Ali Wong.

Should We Reclaim the C-Word?

Should We Reclaim the C-Word?

Slate
DoubleX Gabfest
Slate’s weekly women’s roundtable.
June 7 2018 9:48 AM

The “Feckless C-Word” Edition

The Waves on the C-word, Down syndrome, and Ali Wong.

180606_POD_bee
Samantha Bee on May 20 in New York City.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Vulture Festival

Listen to The Waves by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Listen to The Waves via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Advertisement

On this week’s episode—the first since Double X Gabfest became The Waves!—Slate staff writer Christina Cauterucci, NPR Code Switch reporter Kat Chow, and Slate podcast producer Veralyn Williams discuss Samantha Bee calling Ivanka Trump a “feckless cunt,” who’s allowed to say that word, and whether it should be reclaimed. Then Ruth Graham joins the show to talk about her recent piece in Slate about Down syndrome and abortion. Finally, the gabbers discuss the work of comedian Ali Wong, including her new Netflix special Hard Knock Wife.

Slate Plus: Is it sexist to evaluate Kim Kardashian’s meeting with President Donald Trump through the lens of her gender and sex appeal?

Other items discussed on the show:

Advertisement

Recommendations:

Veralyn: The Daily series “Charm City,” and An American Marriage, by Tayari Jones

Kat: The Incendiaries, by R.O. Kwon

Christina: The second season of Dear White People

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.

The Waves plugs:

Please remember to like our Facebook page. Our Twitter account is @xxgabfest. Send your emails to doublexgabfest@slate.com. (And, yes, we’ll be changing them soon.) Tell us what we should cover in the next episode.