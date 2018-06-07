Should We Reclaim the C-Word?

The “Feckless C-Word” Edition
The Waves on the C-word, Down syndrome, and Ali Wong.
On this week’s episode—the first since Double X Gabfest became The Waves!—Slate staff writer Christina Cauterucci, NPR Code Switch reporter Kat Chow, and Slate podcast producer Veralyn Williams discuss Samantha Bee calling Ivanka Trump a “feckless cunt,” who’s allowed to say that word, and whether it should be reclaimed. Then Ruth Graham joins the show to talk about her recent piece in Slate about Down syndrome and abortion. Finally, the gabbers discuss the work of comedian Ali Wong, including her new Netflix special Hard Knock Wife.
Slate Plus: Is it sexist to evaluate Kim Kardashian’s meeting with President Donald Trump through the lens of her gender and sex appeal?
Other items discussed on the show:
- “Ivanka Trump, Samantha Bee, and the Strange Path of an Ancient Epithet,” by Katy Waldman in the New Yorker
- “Why Calling Ivanka Trump a ‘Feckless Cunt’ Misses the Mark,” by Scaachi Koul in BuzzFeed
- “Choosing Life With Down Syndrome,” by Ruth Graham in Slate
- “The Strategic Mind of Ali Wong,” by Jason Zinoman in the New York Times
- Hard Knock Wife
Recommendations:
Veralyn: The Daily series “Charm City,” and An American Marriage, by Tayari Jones
Kat: The Incendiaries, by R.O. Kwon
Christina: The second season of Dear White People
This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.
