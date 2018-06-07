Should We Reclaim the C-Word?

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Vulture Festival

Listen to The Waves by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s episode—the first since Double X Gabfest became The Waves!—Slate staff writer Christina Cauterucci, NPR Code Switch reporter Kat Chow, and Slate podcast producer Veralyn Williams discuss Samantha Bee calling Ivanka Trump a “feckless cunt,” who’s allowed to say that word, and whether it should be reclaimed. Then Ruth Graham joins the show to talk about her recent piece in Slate about Down syndrome and abortion. Finally, the gabbers discuss the work of comedian Ali Wong, including her new Netflix special Hard Knock Wife.

Slate Plus: Is it sexist to evaluate Kim Kardashian’s meeting with President Donald Trump through the lens of her gender and sex appeal?

Other items discussed on the show:

Recommendations:

Veralyn: The Daily series “Charm City,” and An American Marriage, by Tayari Jones

Kat: The Incendiaries, by R.O. Kwon

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.

