 The Waves on Nanette, crisis pregnancy centers, and pantsuits.

Painful Comedy Is Sometimes Just Pain

Painful Comedy Is Sometimes Just Pain

Slate
The Waves
Slate’s weekly women’s roundtable.
June 28 2018 12:31 PM

“The Jokes About Straight White Men” Edition

The Waves on Nanette, crisis pregnancy centers, and pantsuits.

180628_WAVES_Nanette
Hannah Gadsby.

Netflix

Listen to the Waves by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Listen to the Waves via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Advertisement

On this week’s episode, Hanna Rosin, June Thomas, and Latifa Lyles discuss Hannah Gadsby’s new Netflix comedy special Nanette, its surprising undertones, and why lesbian comedians are so important right now. Then Mark Joseph Stern joins the show to discuss the Supreme Court’s ruling on crisis pregnancy centers and its terrible blow to abortion rights. Finally, the gabbers discuss the end of political pantsuits.

Slate Plus: Is it sexist to watch the World Cup in the office?

Other items discussed on the show:

Advertisement

Recommendations:

Daniel: The Gay and Wonderous Life of Caleb Gallo and The Disgustings

June: Trust on FX

Hanna: Go, Went, Gone, by Jenny Erpenbeck

Latifa: You Think It, I’ll Say It, by Curtis Sittenfeld

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.

The Waves plugs:

Please remember to like our Facebook page. Send your emails to thewaves@slate.com. Tell us what we should cover in the next episode.

Latifa Lyles is an expert on women and work. She served as director of the Women’s Bureau at the Labor Department under President Barack Obama and is currently a vice president at the National Network to End Domestic Violence.

 

Hanna Rosin is the co-host of NPR’s Invisibilia and a founder of DoubleX. She is also the author of The End of Men. Follow her on Twitter.

June Thomas is managing producer of Slate podcasts.