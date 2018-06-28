Painful Comedy Is Sometimes Just Pain

Netflix

Listen to the Waves by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Advertisement



On this week’s episode, Hanna Rosin, June Thomas, and Latifa Lyles discuss Hannah Gadsby’s new Netflix comedy special Nanette, its surprising undertones, and why lesbian comedians are so important right now. Then Mark Joseph Stern joins the show to discuss the Supreme Court’s ruling on crisis pregnancy centers and its terrible blow to abortion rights. Finally, the gabbers discuss the end of political pantsuits.

Slate Plus: Is it sexist to watch the World Cup in the office?

Other items discussed on the show:

Advertisement



Recommendations:

June: Trust on FX

Hanna: Go, Went, Gone, by Jenny Erpenbeck

Latifa: You Think It, I’ll Say It, by Curtis Sittenfeld

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.

The Waves plugs: