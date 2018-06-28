Painful Comedy Is Sometimes Just Pain

“The Jokes About Straight White Men” Edition
The Waves on Nanette, crisis pregnancy centers, and pantsuits.
Listen to the Waves by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
Listen to the Waves via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
On this week’s episode, Hanna Rosin, June Thomas, and Latifa Lyles discuss Hannah Gadsby’s new Netflix comedy special Nanette, its surprising undertones, and why lesbian comedians are so important right now. Then Mark Joseph Stern joins the show to discuss the Supreme Court’s ruling on crisis pregnancy centers and its terrible blow to abortion rights. Finally, the gabbers discuss the end of political pantsuits.
Slate Plus: Is it sexist to watch the World Cup in the office?
Other items discussed on the show:
- Nanette
- “Hannah Gadsby’s First Netflix Comedy Special Is About Why She’s Quitting Comedy” by Rachel Withers in Slate
- Rape Jokes
- “Supreme Court Rules That California Can’t Make Crisis Pregnancy Centers Reveal What They Are” by Dahlia Lithwick
- “It’s 2018: You Can Run for Office and Not Wear a Pantsuit” by Vanessa Friedman in the New York Times
- Veep
Recommendations:
June: Trust on FX
Hanna: Go, Went, Gone, by Jenny Erpenbeck
Latifa: You Think It, I’ll Say It, by Curtis Sittenfeld
This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.
The Waves plugs:
Please remember to like our Facebook page. Send your emails to thewaves@slate.com. Tell us what we should cover in the next episode.