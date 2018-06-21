 The Waves on Everything Is Love, family separation, and Cameron Esposito’s comedy special Rape Jokes.

Beyoncé Fiercely Owns Her Narrative

Beyoncé Fiercely Owns Her Narrative

Slate
DoubleX Gabfest
Slate’s weekly women’s roundtable.
June 21 2018 10:38 AM

The “Beyoncé and Her Husband” Edition

The Waves on Everything Is Love, family separation, and Cameron Esposito’s Rape Jokes.

Celebrities-Attend-The-66th-NBA-AllStar-Game
Beyoncé’s husband, Blue Ivy Carter, and Beyoncé.

Getty Images

Listen to The Waves by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Listen to The Waves via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Advertisement

On this week’s episode, Christina Cauterucci, Latifa Lyles, and June Thomas discuss the new album Everything Is Love from Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Producer Veralyn Williams joins that discussion to explore the origins of the album and whether we can forgive Jay-Z for cheating on Beyoncé. Then the hosts talk about family separation at the border and the heartbreaking realities the children and parents must endure. Finally, the gabbers discuss Cameron Esposito’s comedy special Rape Jokes, which focuses on experiences of sexual assault.

Slate Plus: Is it sexist when offices lock the women’s bathroom but not the men’s?

Other items discussed on the show:

Advertisement

Recommendations:

June: The Rev. William Barber on the June 9 episode of Amicus

Latifa: R. Eric Thomas’ work at Elle

Christina: Bacchae

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.

The Waves plugs:

Please remember to like our Facebook page. Send your emails to thewaves@slate.com. Tell us what we should cover in the next episode.

Christina Cauterucci is a Slate staff writer.

Latifa Lyles is an expert on women and work. She served as director of the Women’s Bureau at the Labor Department under President Barack Obama and is currently a vice president at the National Network to End Domestic Violence.

 

June Thomas is managing producer of Slate podcasts.