Beyoncé Fiercely Owns Her Narrative

The “Beyoncé and Her Husband” Edition
The Waves on Everything Is Love, family separation, and Cameron Esposito’s Rape Jokes.
On this week’s episode, Christina Cauterucci, Latifa Lyles, and June Thomas discuss the new album Everything Is Love from Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Producer Veralyn Williams joins that discussion to explore the origins of the album and whether we can forgive Jay-Z for cheating on Beyoncé. Then the hosts talk about family separation at the border and the heartbreaking realities the children and parents must endure. Finally, the gabbers discuss Cameron Esposito’s comedy special Rape Jokes, which focuses on experiences of sexual assault.
Slate Plus: Is it sexist when offices lock the women’s bathroom but not the men’s?
Other items discussed on the show:
- Everything Is Love
- Lemonade
- 4:44
- “Apeshit” music video
- “Home,” by Warsan Shire
- “Separating Children From Their Parents at the Border ‘Breaks My Heart’ ” by Laura Bush in the Washington Post
- Rape Jokes
- Take My Wife
Recommendations:
Latifa: R. Eric Thomas’ work at Elle
Christina: Bacchae
