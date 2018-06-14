 The Waves on Bill Clinton, seduction, and Sex and the City.

The Hidden Complexities of Sex and the City

The Hidden Complexities of Sex and the City

Slate
DoubleX Gabfest
Slate’s weekly women’s roundtable.
June 14 2018 11:49 AM

“The Seduction of Sex and the City” Edition

The Waves on Bill Clinton, seduction, and Sex and the City.

sexandthecity

HBO

Listen to The Waves by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Listen to the Waves via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Advertisement

On this week’s episode, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone and Slate’s June Thomas discuss Bill Clinton’s recent reckoning with the #MeToo movement while doing publicity for his new novel co-written with James Patterson. Then, they talk about Laura Kipnis’ essay on seduction and if wooing has any place in 2018. Finally, producer Veralyn Williams joins them to discuss the legacy of Sex and the City on its 20th anniversary.

Slate Plus: Is it sexist to cut female grifters a break?

Other items discussed on the show:

Advertisement

Recommendations:

Veralyn: Kehlani

June: Succession

Noreen: Three Identical Strangers

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.

The Waves plugs:

Please remember to like our Facebook page. Our Twitter account is @xxgabfest. Send your emails to doublexgabfest@slate.com. Tell us what we should cover in the next episode.

Noreen Malone is a senior editor at New York magazine.

June Thomas is managing producer of Slate podcasts.