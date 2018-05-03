Don’t Let I Feel Pretty Trick You

The Double X Gabfest “Has Amy Schumer Bought the Beauty Myth?” Edition
The Double X Gabfest on I Feel Pretty, incels, and Janelle Monáe.
Listen to the Double X Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
On this week’s Double X Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and June Thomas, senior managing producer of the Slate podcast network, discuss Amy Schumer’s new movie I Feel Pretty and what it says about modern beauty standards. Then, they try to understand the incel movement, which was one of the factors in the recent Toronto van attack. Finally the gabbers discuss Janelle Monáe’s new album Dirty Computer, her coming out as pansexual, and why everyone’s obsessed with her and Tessa Thompson.
Slate Plus: Is Michelle Wolf’s discussion of Sarah Huckabee Sanders at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner sexist?
Other items discussed on the show:
- I Feel Pretty trailer
- “ ‘I Feel Pretty’ and the Rise of Beauty-Standard Denialism,” by Amanda Hess in the New York Times
- Shallow Hal
- “Does Anyone Have the Right to Sex,” by Amia Srinivasan in the London Review of Books
- Cheap Sex, by Mark Regnerus
- Dirty Computer, by Janelle Monáe
- “Janelle Monáe and Suspenders,” by Lena Wilson in Slate
- “Janelle Monáe Frees Herself,” by Brittany Spanos in Rolling Stone
- The Dirty Computer Emotion Picture
Recommendations:
June: Ship It, by Britta Lundin
Hanna: “Japan’s Rent-A-Family Industry,” by Elif Batuman in the New Yorker, and The Evolution of Beauty, by Richard O. Prum
Noreen: A Fairly Honourable Defeat, by Iris Murdoch, and Motherhood, by Sheila Heti
This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.
Double X Gabfest plugs:
Please remember to like our Facebook page. Our Twitter account is @xxgabfest. Send your emails to doublexgabfest@slate.com. Tell us what we should cover in the next episode.