Don’t Let I Feel Pretty Trick You

On this week’s Double X Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and June Thomas, senior managing producer of the Slate podcast network, discuss Amy Schumer’s new movie I Feel Pretty and what it says about modern beauty standards. Then, they try to understand the incel movement, which was one of the factors in the recent Toronto van attack. Finally the gabbers discuss Janelle Monáe’s new album Dirty Computer, her coming out as pansexual, and why everyone’s obsessed with her and Tessa Thompson.

Slate Plus: Is Michelle Wolf’s discussion of Sarah Huckabee Sanders at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner sexist?

Other items discussed on the show:

Recommendations:

June: Ship It, by Britta Lundin

Hanna: “Japan’s Rent-A-Family Industry,” by Elif Batuman in the New Yorker, and The Evolution of Beauty, by Richard O. Prum

Noreen: A Fairly Honourable Defeat, by Iris Murdoch, and Motherhood, by Sheila Heti

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.

