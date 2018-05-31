Why Are Women So Obsessed With Murder?

BBC America

On this week’s Double X Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and senior managing producer of the Slate podcast network June Thomas are first joined by Rebecca Lavoie of the podcast Crime Writers On … (and Slate’s Mom and Dad Are Fighting) to discuss My Favorite Murder and women obsessed with true crime. Then they talk about the abortion referendum in Ireland, and the new BBC America series Killing Eve, about a woman in British intelligence and the female killer she’s hunting.

Slate Plus: Is it sexist that people attack Bari Weiss and Maggie Haberman more than their male counterparts?

Other items discussed on the show:

Recommendations:

Hanna: The Mars Room, by Rachel Kushner

June: From Holmes to Sherlock, by Mattias Boström

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.

