Why Are Women So Obsessed With Murder?

May 31 2018 10:25 AM

The “Manic Pixie Murderer” Edition

Jodie Comer in Killing Eve.

BBC America

Listen to the Double X Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s Double X Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and senior managing producer of the Slate podcast network June Thomas are first joined by Rebecca Lavoie of the podcast Crime Writers On … (and Slate’s Mom and Dad Are Fighting) to discuss My Favorite Murder and women obsessed with true crime. Then they talk about the abortion referendum in Ireland, and the new BBC America series Killing Eve, about a woman in British intelligence and the female killer she’s hunting.

Slate Plus: Is it sexist that people attack Bari Weiss and Maggie Haberman more than their male counterparts?

Other items discussed on the show:

Recommendations:

Noreen: “Maybe She Had So Much Money She Just Lost Track of It,” by Jessica Pressler in the Cut, and The Flamethrowers, by Rachel Kushner

Hanna: The Mars Room, by Rachel Kushner

June: From Holmes to Sherlock, by Mattias Boström

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.

Noreen Malone is a senior editor at New York magazine.

Hanna Rosin is the co-host of NPR’s Invisibilia and a founder of DoubleX. She is also the author of The End of Men. Follow her on Twitter.

June Thomas is managing producer of Slate podcasts.