Why Are Women So Obsessed With Murder?

The “Manic Pixie Murderer” Edition
The Double X Gabfest on My Favorite Murder, Ireland, and Killing Eve.
Listen to the Double X Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
On this week’s Double X Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and senior managing producer of the Slate podcast network June Thomas are first joined by Rebecca Lavoie of the podcast Crime Writers On … (and Slate’s Mom and Dad Are Fighting) to discuss My Favorite Murder and women obsessed with true crime. Then they talk about the abortion referendum in Ireland, and the new BBC America series Killing Eve, about a woman in British intelligence and the female killer she’s hunting.
Slate Plus: Is it sexist that people attack Bari Weiss and Maggie Haberman more than their male counterparts?
Other items discussed on the show:
- My Favorite Murder
- “The Transgressive Appeal of the Comedy Murder Podcast,” by Amanda Hess in the New York Times
- Crime Writers On…
- “How Savita Halappanavar’s Death Spurred Ireland’s Abortion Rights Campaign,” by Megan Specia in the New York Times
- Killing Eve
- “Killing Eve Makes Murder Dangerously Fun,” by Willa Paskin in Slate
Recommendations:
Noreen: “Maybe She Had So Much Money She Just Lost Track of It,” by Jessica Pressler in the Cut, and The Flamethrowers, by Rachel Kushner
Hanna: The Mars Room, by Rachel Kushner
June: From Holmes to Sherlock, by Mattias Boström
This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.
