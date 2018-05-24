 Double X Gabfest on Miss America, The Handmaid’s Tale, and the Oakland barbecue saga.

Watching The Handmaid’s Tale Isn’t a Feminist Act

Watching The Handmaid’s Tale Isn’t a Feminist Act

Slate
DoubleX Gabfest
Slate’s weekly women’s roundtable.
May 24 2018 10:52 AM

The “White Lady Tears” Edition

The Double X Gabfest on Miss America, The Handmaid’s Tale, and the Oakland barbecue saga.

180524_DX_HandmaidsTale
Ann Dowd and Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale.

George Kraychyk/Hulu

Listen to the Double X Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s Double X Gabfest, Slate staff writer Christina Cauterucci, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, and Anna Holmes of Topic discuss the women now leading the Miss America pageant, the scandal that sparked this change, and how we should feel about these events. Then they talk about the second season of The Handmaid’s Tale and whether it’s still worth watching. Finally, the gabbers discuss the white Oakland, California, woman who called the cops on black people having a barbecue in a public park.

Advertisement

Slate Plus: Is it sexist to read into Meghan Markle’s wedding dress?

Other items discussed on the show:

Recommendations:

Advertisement

Hanna: My Favorite Murder

Anna: Cat Sense, by John Bradshaw

Christina: The Queery podcast

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.

Double X Gabfest plugs:

Please remember to like our Facebook page. Our Twitter account is @xxgabfest. Send your emails—including ideas for a new name for the show—to doublexgabfest@slate.com. Tell us what we should cover in the next episode.

Christina Cauterucci is a Slate staff writer.

Anna Holmes is a writer and editor. In 2007, she founded the website Jezebel. She currently works at Topic, the film/tv/digital studio from First Look Media.

Hanna Rosin is the co-host of NPR’s Invisibilia and a founder of DoubleX. She is also the author of The End of Men. Follow her on Twitter.