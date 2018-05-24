Watching The Handmaid’s Tale Isn’t a Feminist Act

The “White Lady Tears” Edition
The Double X Gabfest on Miss America, The Handmaid’s Tale, and the Oakland barbecue saga.
Listen to the Double X Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
On this week’s Double X Gabfest, Slate staff writer Christina Cauterucci, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, and Anna Holmes of Topic discuss the women now leading the Miss America pageant, the scandal that sparked this change, and how we should feel about these events. Then they talk about the second season of The Handmaid’s Tale and whether it’s still worth watching. Finally, the gabbers discuss the white Oakland, California, woman who called the cops on black people having a barbecue in a public park.
Slate Plus: Is it sexist to read into Meghan Markle’s wedding dress?
Other items discussed on the show:
- “The Miss America Emails: How the Pageant’s CEO Really Talks About the Winners,” by Yashar Ali in HuffPost
- “Women Appointed to Top Miss America Leadership Positions After Scandal,” by Vanessa Romo in NPR
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Willa Paskin’s review of The Handmaid’s Tale in Slate
- Lisa Miller’s review of The Handmaid’s Tale in the Cut
- “The Carrier Bag Theory of Fiction,” by Ursula K. Le Guin
- “Even in Oakland, Calling the Cops on Black People Just Living Their Lives,” by Otis R. Taylor Jr. in the San Francisco Chronicle
- “White Woman Who Called Cops on a Black BBQ in Oakland Is Now a Meme,” by Jessica Lipsky in Newsweek
- The Space Between Us, by Ryan Enos
Recommendations:
Hanna: My Favorite Murder
Anna: Cat Sense, by John Bradshaw
Christina: The Queery podcast
This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.
