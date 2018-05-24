Watching The Handmaid’s Tale Isn’t a Feminist Act

George Kraychyk/Hulu



On this week’s Double X Gabfest, Slate staff writer Christina Cauterucci, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, and Anna Holmes of Topic discuss the women now leading the Miss America pageant, the scandal that sparked this change, and how we should feel about these events. Then they talk about the second season of The Handmaid’s Tale and whether it’s still worth watching. Finally, the gabbers discuss the white Oakland, California, woman who called the cops on black people having a barbecue in a public park.

Slate Plus: Is it sexist to read into Meghan Markle’s wedding dress?

Other items discussed on the show:

Recommendations:

Anna: Cat Sense, by John Bradshaw

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.

Double X Gabfest plugs: