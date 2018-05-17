We Have No Patience for Male Redemption Right Now

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Listen to the Double X Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s Double X Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and senior managing producer of the Slate podcast network June Thomas discuss the disgraced men of the #MeToo movement trying to make comebacks, and if any of them deserve it. They then talk about Gina Haspel and how we should think about her background and nomination to be CIA director. Finally, the gabbers discuss Georgina Chapman, Harvey Weinstein’s ex-wife, and how her brand Marchesa fits into a post-Weinstein world.

Advertisement



Slate Plus: Are the concept and phrase mommy brain sexist?

Other items discussed on the show:

Recommendations:

Advertisement



June: Indigo-dyeing workshops at Curious Corners in Brooklyn, and BBC America’s Killing Eve

Hanna: Theory of Bastards, by Audrey Schulman

Noreen: Ali Wong’s new comedy special Hard Knock Wife, and Hannah Gadsby’s stand-up special Nanette, coming to Netflix next month.

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.

Double X Gabfest plugs: