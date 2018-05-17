We Have No Patience for Male Redemption Right Now

The “What to Do With Bad Men” Edition
The Double X Gabfest on #MeToo men trying to make comebacks, Gina Haspel, and Marchesa.
Listen to the Double X Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
On this week’s Double X Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and senior managing producer of the Slate podcast network June Thomas discuss the disgraced men of the #MeToo movement trying to make comebacks, and if any of them deserve it. They then talk about Gina Haspel and how we should think about her background and nomination to be CIA director. Finally, the gabbers discuss Georgina Chapman, Harvey Weinstein’s ex-wife, and how her brand Marchesa fits into a post-Weinstein world.
Slate Plus: Are the concept and phrase mommy brain sexist?
Other items discussed on the show:
- “Charlie Rose’s Life Now: ‘Broken,’ ‘Brilliant’ and ‘Lonely’ ,” by James Oliver Cury in the Hollywood Reporter
- “What Do We Do With These Men?” by Katie J.M. Baker in the New York Times
- “The Hollow Rage of Tom Brokaw,” by Eve Fairbanks in the New Republic
- “Gina Haspel, Trump’s Choice for C.I.A., Played Role in Torture Program,” by Adam Goldman in the New York Times
- “Gina Haspel and the Enduring Questions About Torture,” by Amy Davidson Sorkin in the New Yorker
“The Return of Marchesa,” by Vanessa Friedman in the New York Times
Anna Wintour’s June editor’s letter
- “Georgina Chapman on Life After Harvey Weinstein,” by Jonathan Van Meter in Vogue
Recommendations:
June: Indigo-dyeing workshops at Curious Corners in Brooklyn, and BBC America’s Killing Eve
Hanna: Theory of Bastards, by Audrey Schulman
Noreen: Ali Wong’s new comedy special Hard Knock Wife, and Hannah Gadsby’s stand-up special Nanette, coming to Netflix next month.
This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.
