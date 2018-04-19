Is the Left Too Prudish About the Pee Tape?

The Double X Gabfest “Pee Tape” Edition
The Double X Gabfest on the pee tape, the racial divide in infant and maternal mortality, and how male authors describe women.
On this week’s Double X Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and Slate staff writer Christina Cauterucci discuss whether or not the Trump pee tape exists, and if it matters. Then, Linda Villarosa joins the conversation to discuss her recent piece in the New York Times Magazine about the increased rates of mortality in black mothers and infants. Finally, the gabbers talk about how male authors describe women and the recent Twitter challenge asking women to describe themselves as male authors would.
Slate Plus: Is it sexist to poke fun at Neri Oxman?
Other items discussed on the show:
- “I’m a Peeliever and You Should Be, Too,” by Jonathan Chait in New York magazine
- Russian Roulette, by Michael Isikoff and David Corn
- “Why America’s Black Mothers and Babies Are in a Life-or-Death Crisis,” by Linda Villarosa in the New York Times Magazine
- The Twitter challenge thread where women described themselves as men would
- “How Women See How Male Authors See Them,” by Katy Waldman in the New Yorker
- The Love Affairs of Nathaniel P., by Adelle Waldman
- “In Defense of Lusty Movie Reviews,” by Willa Paskin in Slate
- The male-author-description chart on Electric Literature
Recommendations:
Noreen: Wild Wild Country
Hanna: The Book of Joan, by Lidia Yuknavitch
Christina: The third season of Unreal
This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our production assistant is Daniel Schroeder
