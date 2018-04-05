Roseanne Is Refreshing

Adam Rose/ABC

On this week’s Double X Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas discuss the return of Roseanne, how it portrays the varied experiences of working-class life, and whether it’s worth watching. Then, Rachel Louise Snyder joins the conversation to discuss the trial of the Pulse shooter’s wife, Noor Salman, which she covered for the New Yorker. Finally, the gabbers talk about parents raising gender-creative children.

Slate Plus: Is it sexist for authorities to challenge the Wing’s right to be a women-only club?

Other items discussed on the show:

Double X recommendations:

Noreen: 10:04, by Ben Lerner

Hanna: Educated, by Tara Westover

June: Striking Out, available on Acorn

