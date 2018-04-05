Roseanne Is Refreshing

The “Roseanne Is Back” Edition
The Double X Gabfest on Roseanne, Noor Salman, and theybies.
On this week’s Double X Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas discuss the return of Roseanne, how it portrays the varied experiences of working-class life, and whether it’s worth watching. Then, Rachel Louise Snyder joins the conversation to discuss the trial of the Pulse shooter’s wife, Noor Salman, which she covered for the New Yorker. Finally, the gabbers talk about parents raising gender-creative children.
Other items discussed on the show:
- Roseanne
- “The New Roseanne Proves It’s the Ultimate White, Working-Class Sitcom,” by Willa Paskin in Slate
- “Rebooted Roseanne Is a Proud ‘Deplorable.’ Can She Be the Trump Era’s Archie Bunker?” by Hank Stuever in the Washington Post
- “The Trial of Noor Salman and Its Shocking Disregard for Survivors of Domestic Violence,” by Rachel Louise Snyder in the New Yorker
- “It’s a Theyby!” by Alex Morris in the Cut
Double X recommendations:
Noreen: 10:04, by Ben Lerner
Hanna: Educated, by Tara Westover
June: Striking Out, available on Acorn
