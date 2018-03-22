 Double X Gabfest on Stormy Daniels, Cardi B, and microcheating.

The Feminist Genius of Cardi B

The Feminist Genius of Cardi B

Slate
DoubleX Gabfest
Slate’s weekly women’s roundtable.
March 22 2018 11:02 AM

The “Stormy D and Cardi B” Edition

The Double X Gabfest on Stormy Daniels, Cardi B, and microcheating.

180322_POD_stormyCardi
Stormy Daniels; Cardi B

Mike Pont/Getty Images, Charley Gallay/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Listen to the Double X Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s Double X Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas discuss the Stormy Daniels case and the other women suing Trump. Then, producer Veralyn WIllams joins them to explore the mysterious charm of hip-hop sensation Cardi B. Finally, the gabbers talk about micro-cheating and if it’s even real.

Advertisement

Slate Plus: Is it sexist to blame your own excesses on your wife?

Other items discussed on the show:

Double X recommendations:

Advertisement

June: Zack Lowe’s interviews with Jackie MacMullan on ESPN’s The Lowe Post

Hanna: Asymmetry, by Lisa Halliday

Noreen: The Perfect Nanny, by Leila Slimani

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our production assistant is Daniel Schroeder

Double X plugs:

Loyal fans, please remember to like our Facebook page. We also have a Twitter account @xxgabfest. Send your emails to doublexgabfest@slate.com. Tell us what we should cover in the next edition.

Noreen Malone is a senior editor at New York magazine.

Hanna Rosin is the co-host of NPR’s Invisibilia and a founder of DoubleX. She is also the author of The End of Men. Follow her on Twitter.

June Thomas is managing producer of Slate podcasts.