The Feminist Genius of Cardi B

Mike Pont/Getty Images, Charley Gallay/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Listen to the Double X Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s Double X Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas discuss the Stormy Daniels case and the other women suing Trump. Then, producer Veralyn WIllams joins them to explore the mysterious charm of hip-hop sensation Cardi B. Finally, the gabbers talk about micro-cheating and if it’s even real.

Advertisement



Slate Plus: Is it sexist to blame your own excesses on your wife?

Other items discussed on the show:

Double X recommendations:

Advertisement



Hanna: Asymmetry, by Lisa Halliday

Noreen: The Perfect Nanny, by Leila Slimani

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our production assistant is Daniel Schroeder

Double X plugs: