The Feminist Genius of Cardi B

The “Stormy D and Cardi B” Edition
The Double X Gabfest on Stormy Daniels, Cardi B, and microcheating.
Listen to the Double X Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
On this week’s Double X Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas discuss the Stormy Daniels case and the other women suing Trump. Then, producer Veralyn WIllams joins them to explore the mysterious charm of hip-hop sensation Cardi B. Finally, the gabbers talk about micro-cheating and if it’s even real.
Slate Plus: Is it sexist to blame your own excesses on your wife?
Other items discussed on the show:
- The work of Richard Wangham and Christopher Boehm
- “What Went Wrong in the Stormy Daniels Case,” by Amy Davidson Sorkin in the New Yorker
- “Why Trump Likely Won’t Collect the $20 Million He Claims Stormy Daniels Owes Him,” by Jennifer Taub in Slate
- “Stormy Daniels’ Explosive Full Interview on Donald Trump Affair: ‘I can Describe His Junk Perfectly,’ ” by In Touch Weekly
- “25 Songs That Tell Us Where Music Is Going,” in the New York Times Magazine
- A supercut of Cardi B on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop New York
- The Combat Jack Show episode featuring Cardi B
- “Regular, Degular, Shmegular Girl From the Bronx,” by Allison P. Davis in New York magazine
- A compilation of Cardi B’s Instagram videos
- “Why ‘Micro-Cheating’ Might Be Good for Your Relationship,” by Maria Del Russo in the Lily
Double X recommendations:
June: Zack Lowe’s interviews with Jackie MacMullan on ESPN’s The Lowe Post
Hanna: Asymmetry, by Lisa Halliday
Noreen: The Perfect Nanny, by Leila Slimani
This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our production assistant is Daniel Schroeder
Double X plugs:
Loyal fans, please remember to like our Facebook page. We also have a Twitter account @xxgabfest. Send your emails to doublexgabfest@slate.com. Tell us what we should cover in the next edition.