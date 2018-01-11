Would You Vote Oprah in the Democratic Primary?

The DoubleX Gabfest “Oprah 2020” Edition
The DoubleX Gabfest on Oprah for president, self-help, and the feminist generation gap.
Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas discuss the possibility of Oprah Winfrey running for president. Does she have the necessary skills, and why would she even want to? Then Kristen Meinzer, co-host of the podcast By the Book, joins the conversation to talk about the self-help industry. Finally, the gabbers discuss feminism’s generation gap in.
Slate Plus: Is it sexist to suggest Hillary take up knitting?
Other items discussed on the show:
- Oprah’s Golden Globes speech
- “Oprah’s Real Message,” by Dahlia Lithwick in Slate
- “Dr. Phil Says He Rescues People From Addiction. Others Say His Show Puts Guests’ Health at Risk,” by David Armstrong and Evan Allen in Stat and the Boston Globe
- By the Book podcast
- The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, by Marie Kondo
- America’s Cheapest Family Gets You Right on the Money, by Steve and Annette Economides
- Why Good Things Happen to Good People, by Stephen Post and Jill Neimark
- The Little Book of Hygge, by Meik Wiking
- “Everyone Loses When We Widen the Feminist Generation Gap,” by Stella Bugbee in the Cut
- “Publicly, We Say #MeToo. Privately, We Have Misgivings.” By Daphne Merkin in the New York Times
DoubleX recommendations:
June: The Power, by Naomi Alderman
Hanna: The Idiot, by Elif Batuman
Noreen: The works of Tana French, including Broken Harbor and Faithful Place
This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.
