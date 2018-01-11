Would You Vote Oprah in the Democratic Primary?

Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas discuss the possibility of Oprah Winfrey running for president. Does she have the necessary skills, and why would she even want to? Then Kristen Meinzer, co-host of the podcast By the Book, joins the conversation to talk about the self-help industry. Finally, the gabbers discuss feminism’s generation gap in.

Advertisement



Slate Plus: Is it sexist to suggest Hillary take up knitting?

Other items discussed on the show:

DoubleX recommendations:

Advertisement



June: The Power, by Naomi Alderman

Hanna: The Idiot, by Elif Batuman

Noreen: The works of Tana French, including Broken Harbor and Faithful Place

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.

DoubleX plugs: