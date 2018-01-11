 DoubleX Gabfest on Oprah for president, self-help, and the feminist generation gap.

Would You Vote Oprah in the Democratic Primary?

Jan. 11 2018 11:26 AM

Oprah Winfrey speaks during the unveiling ceremony of the Maya Angelou Forever Stamp at the Warner Theater in Washington on April 7, 2015.

Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas discuss the possibility of Oprah Winfrey running for president. Does she have the necessary skills, and why would she even want to? Then Kristen Meinzer, co-host of the podcast By the Book, joins the conversation to talk about the self-help industry. Finally, the gabbers discuss feminism’s generation gap in.

June: The Power, by Naomi Alderman

Hanna: The Idiot, by Elif Batuman

Noreen: The works of Tana French, including Broken Harbor and Faithful Place

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.

