There Is No #MeToo Backlash. We’re Just Refining It.

The “Babe.net vs. Aziz Ansari” Edition
The DoubleX Gabfest on Aziz Ansari, Jacinda Ardern, and Slate’s Our One Fight.
On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas discuss Babe.net’s article about Aziz Ansari—and the entire conversation it sparked. Then, they talk about New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s pregnancy. (This episode taped before Sen. Tammy Duckworth announced her pregnancy.) Finally, Hanna shares how it felt to about her marriage for Slate’s new Our One Fight feature, and they discuss archetypal fights in relationships.
Slate Plus: Are parking spots exclusively for women sexist?
Other items discussed on the show:
- “I Went on a Date With Aziz Ansari. It Turned Into the Worst Night of My Life,” by Katie Way in Babe
- “Babe Turns a Movement Into a Racket,” by Caitlin Flanagan in the Atlantic
- “Why Sex That’s Consensual Can Still Be Bad. And Why We’re Not Talking About It,” by Rebecca Traister in the Cut
- Modern Romance, by Aziz Ansari and Eric Klinenberg
- “Fun, Freewheeling, and Kind of Terrifying,” by Ruth Graham in Slate
- “#MeToo and the Marketing of Female Narrative,” by Ginia Bellafante in the New York Times
- Backlash: The Undeclared War Against American Women, by Susan Faludi
- Borgen
- “Order vs. Chaos,” by David Plotz and Hanna Rosin in Slate
DoubleX recommendations:
June: BBC Radio 4’s version of Muriel Spark’s A Far Cry From Kensington
Hanna: “Racism May Have Gotten Us Into This Mess, but Identity Politics Can’t Get Us Out,” by Briahna Joy Gray in New York magazine
Noreen: My Parents’ Work-Life Balance, a new feature on Slate
This podcast was produced by Daniel Schroeder.
