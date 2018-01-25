There Is No #MeToo Backlash. We’re Just Refining It.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas discuss Babe.net’s article about Aziz Ansari—and the entire conversation it sparked. Then, they talk about New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s pregnancy. (This episode taped before Sen. Tammy Duckworth announced her pregnancy.) Finally, Hanna shares how it felt to about her marriage for Slate’s new Our One Fight feature, and they discuss archetypal fights in relationships.

Slate Plus: Are parking spots exclusively for women sexist?

Other items discussed on the show:

DoubleX recommendations:

June: BBC Radio 4’s version of Muriel Spark’s A Far Cry From Kensington

Hanna: “Racism May Have Gotten Us Into This Mess, but Identity Politics Can’t Get Us Out,” by Briahna Joy Gray in New York magazine

Noreen: My Parents’ Work-Life Balance, a new feature on Slate

This podcast was produced by Daniel Schroeder.