The DoubleX Gabfest Solves Your Sexist Questions

The DoubleX Gabfest “Call-In Show” Edition
Listen to the hosts answer listener questions.
Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas answer your “Is it sexist?” voicemails. They cover topics like “ladies” discounts, excitement over baby girls, and shelves.
Slate Plus: The hosts answer one more “Is it sexist?” voicemail.
DoubleX recommendations:
Hanna: Men Without Women, by Haruki Murakami
Noreen: Dining In, by Alison Roman
This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.
