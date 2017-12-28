 DoubleX Gabfest call-in show.

The DoubleX Gabfest Solves Your Sexist Questions

Dec. 28 2017 11:50 AM

The DoubleX Gabfest “Call-In Show” Edition

Listen to the hosts answer listener questions.

On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas answer your “Is it sexist?” voicemails. They cover topics like “ladies” discounts, excitement over baby girls, and shelves.

Slate Plus: The hosts answer one more “Is it sexist?” voicemail.

DoubleX recommendations:

June: The Unorthodox podcast episode on nose jobs

Hanna: Men Without Women, by Haruki Murakami

Noreen: Dining In, by Alison Roman

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.

Noreen Malone is a senior editor at New York magazine.

Hanna Rosin is the co-host of NPR’s Invisibilia and a founder of DoubleX. She is also the author of The End of Men. Follow her on Twitter.

June Thomas is managing producer of Slate podcasts.