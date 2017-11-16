Are the Citizens of Alabama Really Going to Vote for Roy Moore?

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Mark Wilson/Getty Images and Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images.

Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Become a fan of the DoubleX Gabfest on Facebook. Leave us love letters and see what other listeners are saying about the Gabfest. Send us an email to doublexgabfest@slate.com.

Advertisement



On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas discuss the allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore and ask why it is that Alabama Republicans chose such an unqualified candidate. Then they move onto a sexual offender they once actually liked, looking back on the Louis C.K. myth they once believed. Finally, on a lighter note, the trio discusses Amy Sedaris’ new hospitality show, At Home With Amy Sedaris.

Slate Plus: Is calling female mentors “nurturing” or “motherly” sexist?

Other items discussed in the show:

Advertisement



DoubleX recommendations:

June: The show W1A

Noreen: Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird and Sticky Fingers: The Life and Times of Jann Wenner and Rolling Stone Magazine, by Joe Hagan

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Rachel Withers.

DoubleX plugs: