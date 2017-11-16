 DoubleX Gabfest on Roy Moore, Louis C.K., and At Home With Amy Sedaris.

Are the Citizens of Alabama Really Going to Vote for Roy Moore?

Are the Citizens of Alabama Really Going to Vote for Roy Moore?

Slate
DoubleX Gabfest
Slate’s weekly women’s roundtable.
Nov. 16 2017 10:37 AM

The DoubleX Gabfest “Put It Away” Edition

Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest on Roy Moore, Louis C.K., and At Home With Amy Sedaris.

Roy Moore, GOP Senate candidate and former chief justice on the Alabama Supreme Court and writer and comedian Louis C.K.
Roy Moore, GOP Senate candidate and former chief justice on the Alabama Supreme Court and writer and comedian Louis C.K.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Mark Wilson/Getty Images and Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images.

Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Become a fan of the DoubleX Gabfest on Facebook. Leave us love letters and see what other listeners are saying about the Gabfest. Send us an email to doublexgabfest@slate.com.

Advertisement

On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas discuss the allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore and ask why it is that Alabama Republicans chose such an unqualified candidate. Then they move onto a sexual offender they once actually liked, looking back on the Louis C.K. myth they once believed. Finally, on a lighter note, the trio discusses Amy Sedaris’ new hospitality show, At Home With Amy Sedaris.

Slate Plus: Is calling female mentors “nurturing” or “motherly” sexist?

Other items discussed in the show:

Advertisement

DoubleX recommendations:

June: The show W1A

Hanna: Sarah Wildman’s personal essay in Vox about speaking up about harassment at the New Republic and former TNR editor Peter Beinart’s mea culpa in the Atlantic, and The Female Persuasion, Meg Wolitzer’s upcoming novel

Noreen: Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird and Sticky Fingers: The Life and Times of Jann Wenner and Rolling Stone Magazine, by Joe Hagan

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Rachel Withers.

DoubleX plugs:

Loyal fans of Slate’s DoubleX, please remember to like us on our Facebook page. Now we’ve also got a Twitter account @xxgabfest. Send your emails to doublexgabfest@slate.com. Tell us what we should cover in the next edition.

Noreen Malone is a senior editor at New York magazine.

Hanna Rosin is the co-host of NPR’s Invisibilia and a founder of DoubleX. She is also the author of The End of Men. Follow her on Twitter.

June Thomas is managing producer of Slate podcasts.