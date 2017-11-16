Are the Citizens of Alabama Really Going to Vote for Roy Moore?

The DoubleX Gabfest “Put It Away” Edition
Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest on Roy Moore, Louis C.K., and At Home With Amy Sedaris.
On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas discuss the allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore and ask why it is that Alabama Republicans chose such an unqualified candidate. Then they move onto a sexual offender they once actually liked, looking back on the Louis C.K. myth they once believed. Finally, on a lighter note, the trio discusses Amy Sedaris’ new hospitality show, At Home With Amy Sedaris.
Slate Plus: Is calling female mentors “nurturing” or “motherly” sexist?
Other items discussed in the show:
- American Vandal
- God’s Harvard: A Christian College on a Mission to Save America, by Hanna Rosin
- Isaac Chotiner’s interview with local Alabama columnist John Archibald on why Roy Moore will never quit, in Slate
- “9 Key Questions About Roy Moore and the Alabama Senate Race” by Clare Malone and Harry Enten in FiveThirtyEight
- “How the ‘Shalane Flanagan Effect’ Works,” by Lindsay Crouse in the New York Times
- A Breitbart story claiming the Washington Post is using robocalls to seek out Roy Moore stories
- “Louis C.K. Will Call You Up to Talk About His Alleged Sexual Misconduct,” a 2015 piece about the recently confirmed rumors by Jordan Sargent in Gawker
- One Mississippi
- “Watching Louis C.K.’s New Movie and Saying Goodbye,” Dana Stevens’ piece on having a celeb crush on C.K. in Slate
- Louis C.K.’s apology and confirmation
- “Wasted Reckonings,” by Katy Waldman in Slate
DoubleX recommendations:
June: The show W1A
Hanna: Sarah Wildman’s personal essay in Vox about speaking up about harassment at the New Republic and former TNR editor Peter Beinart’s mea culpa in the Atlantic, and The Female Persuasion, Meg Wolitzer’s upcoming novel
Noreen: Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird and Sticky Fingers: The Life and Times of Jann Wenner and Rolling Stone Magazine, by Joe Hagan
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Rachel Withers.
DoubleX plugs:
