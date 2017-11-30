How Does a Sex Panic Start?

Zero Books

On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas discuss the book Kill All Normies with author Angela Nagle. Then they talk about what causes a sex panic, and if all the current sexual harassment allegations could lead to one. Finally, they discuss Spike Lee’s new Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It.

Noreen: The Company She Keeps, by Mary McCarthy

