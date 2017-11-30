 DoubleX Gabfest on Kill All Normies, sex panic, and She’s Gotta Have It

How Does a Sex Panic Start?

How Does a Sex Panic Start?

Nov. 30 2017 10:29 AM

The DoubleX Gabfest “I Feel Red-Pilled” Edition

Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest on Kill All Normies, sex panic, and She’s Gotta Have It.

171130_dxpodcast_killallnormies

Zero Books

Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas discuss the book Kill All Normies with author Angela Nagle. Then they talk about what causes a sex panic, and if all the current sexual harassment allegations could lead to one. Finally, they discuss Spike Lee’s new Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It.

Slate Plus: Is our reaction to Meghan Markle’s engagement to Prince Harry sexist?

Other items discussed in the show:

DoubleX recommendations:

Noreen: The Company She Keeps, by Mary McCarthy

Hanna: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

June: Longmire

This podcast was produced by Daniel Schroeder.

Noreen Malone is a senior editor at New York magazine.

Hanna Rosin is the co-host of NPR’s Invisibilia and a founder of DoubleX. She is also the author of The End of Men. Follow her on Twitter.

June Thomas is managing producer of Slate podcasts.