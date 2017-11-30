How Does a Sex Panic Start?

The DoubleX Gabfest “I Feel Red-Pilled” Edition
On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas discuss the book Kill All Normies with author Angela Nagle. Then they talk about what causes a sex panic, and if all the current sexual harassment allegations could lead to one. Finally, they discuss Spike Lee’s new Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It.
Other items discussed in the show:
- Kill All Normies, by Angela Nagle
- “The Lost Boys,” by Angela Nagle
- “When Does a Watershed Become a Sex Panic?” by Masha Gessen in the New Yorker
- “Let’s Change Our Thinking on Sex,” by Christine Emba in the Chicago Tribune
- “Sex, Consent, and the Dangers of ‘Misplaced Scale’,” by Masha Gessen in the New Yorker
- She’s Gotta Have It on Netflix
- The movie She’s Gotta Have It
DoubleX recommendations:
Noreen: The Company She Keeps, by Mary McCarthy
June: Longmire
This podcast was produced by Daniel Schroeder.
