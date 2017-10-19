The Myth of Harvey Weinstein

Illustration by Deanna Staffo



On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas discuss Harvey Weinstein and the culture’s reaction to the revelations, including the #MeToo campaign and the “shitty media men” list. Then, they talk about David Simon and George Pelecanos’ new series The Deuce, starring James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal. Finally, they discuss ageism and our prejudice around it.

Slate Plus: Are Halloween costumes sexist?

Noreen: Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, by Samin Nosrat, and illustrated by Wendy MacNaughton

Hanna: Carnival III: The Fall and Rise of a Refugee, by Wyclef Jean

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.

