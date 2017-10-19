The Myth of Harvey Weinstein

The DoubleX Gabfest “The Wire With Wigs” Edition
Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest on Harvey Weinstein, The Deuce, and ageism.
Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas discuss Harvey Weinstein and the culture’s reaction to the revelations, including the #MeToo campaign and the “shitty media men” list. Then, they talk about David Simon and George Pelecanos’ new series The Deuce, starring James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal. Finally, they discuss ageism and our prejudice around it.
Slate Plus: Are Halloween costumes sexist?
Other items discussed in the show:
- “Harvey Weinstein Paid Off Sexual Harassers for Decades,” by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey in the New York Times
- “From Aggressive Overtures to Sexual Assault: Harvey Weinstein’s Accusers Tell Their Stories,” by Ronan Farrow in the New Yorker
- The Deuce
- Terry Gross’ interview with The Deuce creators David Simon and George Pelecanos on Fresh Air
- “The Deuce and the Birth of Porn,” by Emily Nussbaum in the New Yorker
- “Working to Disarm Women’s Anti-Aging Demon,” by Ashton Applewhite in the New York Times
DoubleX recommendations:
Noreen: Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, by Samin Nosrat, and illustrated by Wendy MacNaughton
Hanna: Carnival III: The Fall and Rise of a Refugee, by Wyclef Jean
June: Halt and Catch Fire
This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.
