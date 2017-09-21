Read Hillary’s Book First

Illustration by Deanna Staffo

On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas discuss Hillary Clinton’s new book, What Happened, and explore the varied reactions to it in the media. Then they welcome Emily Yoffe to the show to discuss her new series in the Atlantic about campus rape. Finally, they gab about the health benefits of having best friends.

Other items discussed in the show:

DoubleX recommendations:

June: The British women’s magazine Take a Break

Hanna: The series “No,” from the podcast The Heart, and American War, by Omar El Akkad

Noreen: Little Fires Everywhere, by Celeste Ng

