Read Hillary’s Book First

The DoubleX Gabfest “Hillary’s Yoga and Chardonnay” Edition
Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest on Hillary Clinton’s new book, sexual harassment on campus, and best friends.
Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas discuss Hillary Clinton’s new book, What Happened, and explore the varied reactions to it in the media. Then they welcome Emily Yoffe to the show to discuss her new series in the Atlantic about campus rape. Finally, they gab about the health benefits of having best friends.
Slate Plus: Are man caves sexist?
Other items discussed in the show:
- What Happened, by Hillary Rodham Clinton
- “Critics Aren’t Taking Issue With the Content of Hillary Clinton’s New Book So Much as Its Right to Exist,” by Christina Cauterucci in Slate
- “Hillary Clinton Is Finally Expressing Some Righteous Anger. Why Does That Make Everyone Else So Mad?” by Rebecca Traister in the Cut
- Emily Yoffe’s series on campus sexual assault in the Atlantic
- “The College Rape Overcorrection,” by Emily Yoffe in Slate
- Blurred Lines, by Vanessa Grigoriadis
- “Why Having a Best Friend Is Good for Your Health,” by Crystal Ponti in the Cut
DoubleX recommendations:
June: The British women’s magazine Take a Break
Hanna: The series “No,” from the podcast The Heart, and American War, by Omar El Akkad
Noreen: Little Fires Everywhere, by Celeste Ng
