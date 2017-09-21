Read Hillary’s Book First

 Hillary Clinton’s new book, sexual harassment on campus, and best friends, on the DoubleX Gabfest.

Sept. 21 2017 10:00 AM

The DoubleX Gabfest “Hillary’s Yoga and Chardonnay” Edition

Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest on Hillary Clinton’s new book, sexual harassment on campus, and best friends.

Slate DoubleX Gabfest illustration

Illustration by Deanna Staffo

Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas discuss Hillary Clinton’s new book, What Happened, and explore the varied reactions to it in the media. Then they welcome Emily Yoffe to the show to discuss her new series in the Atlantic about campus rape. Finally, they gab about the health benefits of having best friends.

Slate Plus: Are man caves sexist?

Other items discussed in the show:

DoubleX recommendations:

June: The British women’s magazine Take a Break

Hanna: The series “No,” from the podcast The Heart, and American War, by Omar El Akkad

Noreen: Little Fires Everywhere, by Celeste Ng

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.

DoubleX plugs:

Noreen Malone is a senior editor at New York magazine.

Hanna Rosin is the co-host of NPR’s Invisibilia and a founder of DoubleX. She is also the author of The End of Men. Follow her on Twitter.

June Thomas is managing producer of Slate podcasts.