The Year Teen Vogue Woke Up

Sept. 7 2017 7:45 AM

The DoubleX Gabfest “Princess Diana Beanie Baby” Edition

Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest on Teen Vogue, the 20th anniversary of Lady Diana’s death, and One Mississippi.

Illustration by Deanna Staffo

Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and Slate staff writer Christina Cauterucci discuss the new politics of Teen Vogue. Then they dive into the 20th anniversary of Lady Diana’s death and our unending obsession with her as a cultural figure. Finally, they gab about Tig Notaro’s Amazon Prime series, One Mississippi.

Slate Plus: Is the reaction to Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” sexist?

Other items discussed in the show:

DoubleX recommendations:

Noreen: The Trespasser, by Tana French, and New People, by Danzy Senna

June: The Gelli Arts printing plate

Christina: “Get Up” and “The Woman You Want Her to Be” by the Blow

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.

DoubleX plugs:

Christina Cauterucci is a Slate staff writer.

Noreen Malone is a senior editor at New York magazine.

June Thomas is managing producer of Slate podcasts.