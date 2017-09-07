The Year Teen Vogue Woke Up

The DoubleX Gabfest “Princess Diana Beanie Baby” Edition
Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest on Teen Vogue, the 20th anniversary of Lady Diana’s death, and One Mississippi.
Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and Slate staff writer Christina Cauterucci discuss the new politics of Teen Vogue. Then they dive into the 20th anniversary of Lady Diana’s death and our unending obsession with her as a cultural figure. Finally, they gab about Tig Notaro’s Amazon Prime series, One Mississippi.
Slate Plus: Is the reaction to Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” sexist?
Other items discussed in the show:
- “Elaine Welteroth, Teen Vogue’s Refashionista,” by Jazmine Hughes in the New York Times Magazine
- “Inside Teen Vogue: ‘Our readers consider themselves activists’ ” by Ruby Warrington in the Guardian
- “Donald Trump Is Gaslighting America,” by Lauren Duca in Teen Vogue
- “We Need to Talk About Digital Blackface in Reaction GIFs,” by Lauren Michele Jackson in Teen Vogue
- “The Princess Myth: Hilary Mantel on Diana,” by Hilary Mantel in the Guardian
- The Diana Chronicles, by Tina Brown
- “Pity the Poor Prince,” by June Thomas in Slate
- One Mississippi
- “Tig Notaro’s One Mississippi Is Funniest When It’s Most Painful,” by Shon Arieh-Lerer in Slate
DoubleX recommendations:
Noreen: The Trespasser, by Tana French, and New People, by Danzy Senna
Christina: “Get Up” and “The Woman You Want Her to Be” by the Blow
This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.
