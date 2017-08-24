Everything Is Sexist

The DoubleX Gabfest “1800 Patriarchy St.” Edition
The hosts tackle “is it sexist?” questions in the summer call-in show.
Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, co-host of NPR’s Invisibilia Hanna Rosin, managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas, and Slate staff writer Christina Cauterucci answer your “is it sexist?” questions. They discuss the recent news about director Joss Whedon and journalist Nick Robinson, hiring doctors, the financial inequalities of dating, and a few other topics.
Slate Plus: We cover more of your “is it sexist?” questions.
DoubleX recommendations:
June: Tea With Oliver, by Mika Song
Hanna: Robopocalypse, by Daniel Wilson
Christina: The soundtrack of, and baby shower scene from, The Incredible Jessica James
This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.
DoubleX plugs:
Loyal fans of Slate’s DoubleX, please remember to like us on our Facebook page. Now we’ve also got a Twitter account @xxgabfest. Send your emails to doublexgabfest@slate.com. Tell us what we should cover in the next edition.