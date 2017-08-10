 Google’s anti-diversity memo, The Bold Type, and the music video for Charli XCX’s “Boys.”

Charli XCX’s Boys Are Better Than Google’s

Aug. 10 2017 10:35 AM

The DoubleX Gabfest “Mr. Clean Is Totally Sexy” Edition

Listen to our show on Google’s anti-diversity memo, The Bold Type, and the music video for Charli XCX’s “Boys.”

Slate DoubleX Gabfest illustration

Illustration by Deanna Staffo

Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas and New York magazine’s Noreen Malone are joined by former director of the Women’s Bureau at the Department of Labor Latifa Lyles to discuss the anti-diversity memo written by a Google employee and the type of culture it embraced. Then they talk about the new TV series The Bold Type about young women working at a fashion magazine. Finally, they break down the music video for Charli XCX’s “Boys” and its use of the female gaze.

Slate Plus: Is this recent Wired colophon sexist?

We’re having a call-in show in a couple of weeks. If you’ve got “Is it sexist?” questions for us to answer, give us a call at (929) 266-8195.

Other items discussed in the show:

DoubleX recommendations:

Noreen: The Pleasures of Cooking for One, by Judith Jones

Latifa: Vera

June: Friends From College

This podcast was produced by Daniel Schroeder, who is also our intern.

Latifa Lyles is an expert on women and work and former director of the Women’s Bureau at the Labor Department under President Barack Obama.

Noreen Malone is a senior editor at New York magazine.

June Thomas is managing producer of Slate podcasts.