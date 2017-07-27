Sex Robots Don’t Sound All That Bad

The DoubleX Gabfest “The Sex Robots Are Coming” Edition
Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest on sex robots, the female pop music canon, and Laura Moser’s run for Senate.
On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin and New York magazine’s Noreen Malone are first joined by New York magazine’s Maureen O’Connor to discuss sex robots and their potential uses. Then they’re joined by Ann Powers to talk about her NPR piece on a new pop canon for women. Finally, they interview Laura Moser on her run for Congress.
Other items discussed in the show:
