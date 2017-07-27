 Sex robots, the female pop music canon, and Laura Moser’s run for Senate.

Sex Robots Don’t Sound All That Bad

July 27 2017 7:09 PM

The DoubleX Gabfest “The Sex Robots Are Coming” Edition

Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest on sex robots, the female pop music canon, and Laura Moser’s run for Senate.

Illustration by Deanna Staffo.

Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin and New York magazine’s Noreen Malone are first joined by New York magazine’s Maureen O’Connor to discuss sex robots and their potential uses. Then they’re joined by Ann Powers to talk about her NPR piece on a new pop canon for women. Finally, they interview Laura Moser on her run for Congress.

Slate Plus: Is beer for women sexist?

Other items discussed in the show:

DoubleX recommendations:

Noreen: My Life, by Iris DeMent, and Insecure on HBO

Hanna: American Kingpin, by Nick Bilton

Podcast production by Veralyn Williams. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.

