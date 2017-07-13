Should We Have Children if the World Is Almost Over?

The DoubleX Gabfest “I’m a Creep, I’m Sorry” Edition
Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest on climate change, Silicon Valley sexual harassment, and GLOW.
Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas discuss David Wallace-Wells’ new New York magazine piece about climate change and the idea of raising children in a potentially perilous future. Then they explore the new wave of sexual harassment claims in Silicon Valley and the apologies from various men in the industry. Finally, they talk about the new Netflix series GLOW.
Slate Plus: Are vaginal glitter bombs sexist?
Other items discussed in the show:
- “The Uninhabitable Earth,” by David Wallace-Wells in New York magazine
- The Wanderers
- “Alarmism Is the Argument We Need to Fight Climate Change,” by Susan Matthews in Slate
- “How Do You Decide to Have a Baby When Climate Change Is Remaking Life on Earth,” by Madeline Ostrander in the Nation
- “Women in Tech Speak Frankly on Culture of Harassment,” by Katie Benner in the New York Times
- “I’m a Creep. I’m Sorry,” by David McClure on Medium
- “I Have More Work to Do,” by Chris Sacca on Medium
- “The New Normal,” by Marc Canter on Medium
- GLOW
- WTF With Marc Maron episodes featuring Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin and the GLOW writers and creators
- “The Glitzy Verve of ‘Glow’ and Claws’ ” by Emily Nussbaum in the New Yorker
DoubleX recommendations:
Noreen: The Idiot, by Elif Batuman
June: Claws on TNT
Hanna: The new podcast Ear Hustle
This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.
