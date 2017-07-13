 Climate change, Silicon Valley sexual harassment, and GLOW.

Should We Have Children if the World Is Almost Over?

July 13 2017 9:00 AM

The DoubleX Gabfest “I’m a Creep, I’m Sorry” Edition

Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest on climate change, Silicon Valley sexual harassment, and GLOW.

Slate DoubleX Gabfest illustration

Illustration by Deanna Staffo

Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas discuss David Wallace-Wells’ new New York magazine piece about climate change and the idea of raising children in a potentially perilous future. Then they explore the new wave of sexual harassment claims in Silicon Valley and the apologies from various men in the industry. Finally, they talk about the new Netflix series GLOW.

Slate Plus: Are vaginal glitter bombs sexist?

Other items discussed in the show:

DoubleX recommendations:

Noreen: The Idiot, by Elif Batuman

June: Claws on TNT

Hanna: The new podcast Ear Hustle

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.

Noreen Malone is a senior editor at New York magazine.

Hanna Rosin is the co-host of NPR’s Invisibilia and a founder of DoubleX. She is also the author of The End of Men. Follow her on Twitter.

June Thomas is managing producer of Slate podcasts.