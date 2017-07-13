Should We Have Children if the World Is Almost Over?

Illustration by Deanna Staffo

On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas discuss David Wallace-Wells’ new New York magazine piece about climate change and the idea of raising children in a potentially perilous future. Then they explore the new wave of sexual harassment claims in Silicon Valley and the apologies from various men in the industry. Finally, they talk about the new Netflix series GLOW.

Slate Plus: Are vaginal glitter bombs sexist?

Other items discussed in the show:

DoubleX recommendations:

Noreen: The Idiot, by Elif Batuman

June: Claws on TNT

Hanna: The new podcast Ear Hustle

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.

DoubleX plugs: