The DoubleX Gabfest “Live From Brooklyn” Edition
Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest on Jenna Lyons, the Bill Cosby trial, and the potential for a female president.
Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas are live at the Bell House in Brooklyn. First they interview fashion icon Jenna Lyons. Then they discuss the results of the Bill Cosby trial and the potential for electing a woman president in 2020.
Slate Plus: This week we answer listener questions at the live show.
Other items discussed in the show:
- “Why Jenna Lyons Leaving J. Crew Is Such Big News,“ by Heather Schwedel in Slate
- The “Toemageddon” segment from The Daily Show
- My Purple Toes, by Blair Hahn
- “The Deck Is Stacked Against Every Sexual Assault Victim in America. The Cosby Case Is No Different“, by Deborah Tuerkheimer in Slate
- “Bill Cosby’s Relationship With African Americans Is Anything but Black and White,” by Greg Braxton in the Los Angeles Times
- How to Think About Bill Cosby and The Cosby Show, by Wesley Morris in the New York Times
- Dave Chappelle’s new specials on Netflix
- “Will We Ever Have a Woman as President?” by Michelle Goldberg in Slate
- “Women Shape 2020 Democratic Field,” by Gabriel Debenedetti in Politico
- “Thirteen Women Who Should Think About Running for President in 2020,” by Amy Davidson in the New Yorker
DoubleX recommendations:
June: Dear White People on Netflix
Hanna: Play hooky and skip work one day
Noreen: “Cut to the Feeling,” by Carly Rae Jepsen
This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.
Loyal fans of Slate’s DoubleX, please remember to like us on our Facebook page. We’ve also got a Twitter account: @xxgabfest. Send your emails to doublexgabfest@slate.com. Tell us what we should cover in the next edition.