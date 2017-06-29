The DoubleX Gabfest, Live From Brooklyn

Illustration by Deanna Staffo.

On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas are live at the Bell House in Brooklyn. First they interview fashion icon Jenna Lyons. Then they discuss the results of the Bill Cosby trial and the potential for electing a woman president in 2020.

Slate Plus: This week we answer listener questions at the live show.

Other items discussed in the show:

DoubleX recommendations:

June: Dear White People on Netflix

Hanna: Play hooky and skip work one day

Noreen: “Cut to the Feeling,” by Carly Rae Jepsen

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.