Are Morality and Shame Inseparable?

The DoubleX Gabfest “Walk of Shame” Edition
Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest on Heritage Academy’s refusal to let a pregnant student walk at graduation, and Girls.
On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin and New York magazine’s Noreen Malone are joined by the New York Times’ Ross Douthat to discuss Heritage Academy’s refusal to let a pregnant student walk at graduation because she violated the school’s morality pledge. They also discuss if the women of the Girls generation regret the sexual revolution.
Slate Plus: Is it sexist how we’re asking Hillary Clinton to apologize for the election?
Other items discussed in the show:
- “Pregnant at 18. Hailed by Abortion Foes. Punished by Christian School.” by Sheryl Gay Stolberg in the New York Times
- “A Pregnant Teen’s Graduation Drama Reveals an Uncomfortable Divide Between Pro-Lifers and Social Conservatives” by Ruth Graham in Slate
- The Scarlet Letter by Nathaniel Hawthorne
- The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood
- When Sex Goes to School by Kristin Luker
- Girls
- “A Requiem for ‘Girls’ ” by Ross Douthat in the New York Times
- “The Organization Kid” by David Brooks in the Atlantic
- “I Love Lena” by Ross Douthat in the New York Times
- The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger
- Portnoy’s Complaint by Philip Roth
DoubleX recommendations:
Noreen: Generation Wealth by Lauren Greenfield
Hanna: Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari
Ross: The Subversive Family by Ferdinand Mount
This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.
