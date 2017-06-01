Are Morality and Shame Inseparable?

Illustration by Deanna Staffo

Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Become a fan of the DoubleX Gabfest on Facebook. Leave us love letters and see what other listeners are saying about the Gabfest. Send us an email to doublexgabfest@slate.com.

Advertisement



On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin and New York magazine’s Noreen Malone are joined by the New York Times’ Ross Douthat to discuss Heritage Academy’s refusal to let a pregnant student walk at graduation because she violated the school’s morality pledge. They also discuss if the women of the Girls generation regret the sexual revolution.

Slate Plus: Is it sexist how we’re asking Hillary Clinton to apologize for the election?

Other items discussed in the show:

Advertisement



DoubleX recommendations:

Noreen: Generation Wealth by Lauren Greenfield

Hanna: Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari

Ross: The Subversive Family by Ferdinand Mount

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.

DoubleX plugs: