Wonder Woman Isn’t the First Strong Woman on Screen

The DoubleX Gabfest “Attack of the Israeli-Accented Amazon” Edition
Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest on James Comey, Wonder Woman, and the U.K. election.
Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas discuss the James Comey hearing and how his experience with the president resembled that of victims of sexual harassment. Then they discuss the new movie Wonder Woman and finish the show by debating the sexism in the U.K. election and the treatment of Prime Minister Theresa May.
Slate Plus: Is it sexist that Kamala Harris was interrupted by other senators during the Jeff Sessions hearing?
Other items discussed in the show:
- “James Comey and the Predator in Chief,” by Nicole Serratore in the New York Time
- “James Comey, Bewildered Underling, Is Just Like Us,” by Ruth Graham in Slate
- “James Comey Is the Sex Symbol America Needs Right Now,” by Lizzie Crocker in the Daily Beast
- Wonder Woman
- The Culture Gabfest’s recent episode on Wonder Woman
- Anita Sarkeesian’s Tropes vs. Women
- G.I. Jane
- The Secret History of Wonder Woman by Jill Lepore
- Jessica Jones
- “Wonder Woman Is a Star Turn for Gal Gadot, but the Rest Is Pretty Clunky,” by David Edelstein in Vulture
- “In Defense of Lusty Movie Reviews,” by Willa Paskin in Slate
- “Will We Ever Have a Woman as President?” by Michelle Goldberg in Slate
DoubleX recommendations:
June: The Trumpcare Tracker podcast, and the Slate Plus Academy on conspiracy thrillers
Hanna: “Solved: The 47-Year Mystery of a Murder Victim’s Many Identities,” by Michael Wilson in the New York Times
Noreen: Basic Instinct
This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.
