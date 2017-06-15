Wonder Woman Isn’t the First Strong Woman on Screen

 DoubleX Gabfest on James Comey, Wonder Woman, and the U.K. election.

June 15 2017

The DoubleX Gabfest “Attack of the Israeli-Accented Amazon” Edition

Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest on James Comey, Wonder Woman, and the U.K. election.

On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas discuss the James Comey hearing and how his experience with the president resembled that of victims of sexual harassment. Then they discuss the new movie Wonder Woman and finish the show by debating the sexism in the U.K. election and the treatment of Prime Minister Theresa May.

Slate Plus: Is it sexist that Kamala Harris was interrupted by other senators during the Jeff Sessions hearing?

Other items discussed in the show:

DoubleX recommendations:

June: The Trumpcare Tracker podcast, and the Slate Plus Academy on conspiracy thrillers

Hanna: “Solved: The 47-Year Mystery of a Murder Victim’s Many Identities,” by Michael Wilson in the New York Times

Noreen: Basic Instinct

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.

