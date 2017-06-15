Wonder Woman Isn’t the First Strong Woman on Screen

Illustration by Deanna Staffo

Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas discuss the James Comey hearing and how his experience with the president resembled that of victims of sexual harassment. Then they discuss the new movie Wonder Woman and finish the show by debating the sexism in the U.K. election and the treatment of Prime Minister Theresa May.

Slate Plus: Is it sexist that Kamala Harris was interrupted by other senators during the Jeff Sessions hearing?

Other items discussed in the show:

DoubleX recommendations:

Hanna: “Solved: The 47-Year Mystery of a Murder Victim’s Many Identities,” by Michael Wilson in the New York Times

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.

DoubleX plugs: