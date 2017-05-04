Blessed Be the Fruit of The Handmaid’s Tale

The DoubleX Gabfest “Under His Eye” Edition
Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest on The Handmaid’s Tale, Ivanka Trump’s brand, and Democrats compromising on women’s rights.
Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas discuss The Handmaid’s Tale and its recent television adaptation. They also gab about Ivanka Trump’s brand and progressive “unity tour” participants Sen. Bernie Sanders and Tom Perez compromising on women’s rights.
Slate Plus: Is the coverage of the relationship between French politician Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Trogneux, sexist?
Other items discussed in the show:
- The Handmaid’s Tale, by Margaret Atwood
- The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu
- “Margaret Atwood, the Prophet of Dystopia,” by Rebecca Mead in the New Yorker
- “Why Won’t the Handmaid’s Tale Cast Call It Feminist?” by Laura Bradley in Vanity Fair
- “One Sly Lesson of The Handmaid’s Tale: Appreciate the Messy Feminism We Have Now,” by Nora Caplan-Bricker
- “Ivanka Trump Has the President’s Ear. Here’s Her Agenda,” by Jodi Kantor, Rachel Abrams, and Maggie Haberman in the New York Times
- “An Exclusive Excerpt From Ivanka Trump’s New Book, Women Who Work” in Fortune
- “Brand Ivanka: Inside the Tangled Empire of the President’s Closest Ally,” by Joanna Walters in the Guardian
DoubleX recommendations:
June: The Americans podcast, and the BBC Radio 4 drama Tsar about Catherine the Great
Noreen: The Diana Chronicles, by Tina Brown
This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.
