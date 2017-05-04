 The Handmaid’s Tale, Ivanka Trump’s brand, and Democrats compromising on women’s rights.

Blessed Be the Fruit of The Handmaid’s Tale

Blessed Be the Fruit of The Handmaid’s Tale

Slate
DoubleX Gabfest
Slate’s weekly women’s roundtable.
May 4 2017 9:43 AM

The DoubleX Gabfest “Under His Eye” Edition

Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest on The Handmaid’s Tale, Ivanka Trump’s brand, and Democrats compromising on women’s rights.

Slate DoubleX Gabfest illustration

Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas discuss The Handmaid’s Tale and its recent television adaptation. They also gab about Ivanka Trump’s brand and progressive “unity tour” participants Sen. Bernie Sanders and Tom Perez compromising on women’s rights.

Advertisement

Slate Plus: Is the coverage of the relationship between French politician Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Trogneux, sexist?

Other items discussed in the show:

DoubleX recommendations:

Advertisement

June: The Americans podcast, and the BBC Radio 4 drama Tsar about Catherine the Great

Hanna: The books of Ursula K. Le Guin

Noreen: The Diana Chronicles, by Tina Brown

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.

Become a fan of the DoubleX Gabfest on Facebook. Leave us love letters and see what other listeners are saying about the Gabfest. Send an email to doublexgabfest@slate.com.

Noreen Malone is a senior editor at New York magazine.

Hanna Rosin is the co-host of NPR’s Invisibilia and a founder of DoubleX. She is also the author of The End of Men. Follow her on Twitter.

June Thomas is managing producer of Slate podcasts.