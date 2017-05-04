Blessed Be the Fruit of The Handmaid’s Tale

Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas discuss The Handmaid’s Tale and its recent television adaptation. They also gab about Ivanka Trump’s brand and progressive “unity tour” participants Sen. Bernie Sanders and Tom Perez compromising on women’s rights.

Slate Plus: Is the coverage of the relationship between French politician Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Trogneux, sexist?

Other items discussed in the show:

DoubleX recommendations:

June: The Americans podcast, and the BBC Radio 4 drama Tsar about Catherine the Great

Noreen: The Diana Chronicles, by Tina Brown

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.