Do We Need Monogamy Anymore?

The DoubleX Gabfest “I Love Dick” Edition
Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest on Susan Dominus’ piece about open marriage in the New York Times Magazine, I Love Dick, and We Wanted a Revolution at the Brooklyn Museum.
Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
Become a fan of the DoubleX Gabfest on Facebook. Leave us love letters and see what other listeners are saying about the Gabfest. Send us an email to doublexgabfest@slate.com.
On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin and New York magazine’s Noreen Malone are joined by the New York Times’ Susan Dominus to discuss her new piece about open marriage in the New York Times Magazine. They also discuss the new Amazon series I Love Dick. And finally they went on a field trip to the Brooklyn Museum’s new exhibit We Wanted a Revolution: Black Radical Women, 1965–85.
Slate Plus: Was Anderson Cooper’s eye-roll at Kellyanne Conway sexist?
Other items discussed in the show:
- “Is an Open Marriage a Happier Marriage?” by Susan Dominus in the New York Times Magazine
- Future Sex by Emily Witt
- What Do Women Want? by Daniel Bergner
- Dan Savage’s Savage Lovecast
- I Love Dick
- I Love Dick by Chris Kraus
- Transparent
- We Wanted a Revolution: Black Radical Women, 1965–85 at the Brooklyn Museum
DoubleX recommendations:
Noreen: Seven Days in the Art World by Sarah Thornton
Susan: Whisps cheese crisps and Thy Neighbor’s Wife by Gay Talese
Hanna: Mrs. Fletcher by Tom Perrotta
This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.
DoubleX plugs:
Loyal fans of Slate’s DoubleX, please remember to like us on our Facebook page. Now we’ve also got a Twitter account @xxgabfest. Send your emails to doublexgabfest@slate.com. Tell us what we should cover in the next edition.