Do We Need Monogamy Anymore?

Illustration by Deanna Staffo

Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Become a fan of the DoubleX Gabfest on Facebook. Leave us love letters and see what other listeners are saying about the Gabfest. Send us an email to doublexgabfest@slate.com.

Advertisement



On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin and New York magazine’s Noreen Malone are joined by the New York Times’ Susan Dominus to discuss her new piece about open marriage in the New York Times Magazine. They also discuss the new Amazon series I Love Dick. And finally they went on a field trip to the Brooklyn Museum’s new exhibit We Wanted a Revolution: Black Radical Women, 1965–85.

Slate Plus: Was Anderson Cooper’s eye-roll at Kellyanne Conway sexist?

Other items discussed in the show:

Advertisement



DoubleX recommendations:

Noreen: Seven Days in the Art World by Sarah Thornton

Hanna: Mrs. Fletcher by Tom Perrotta

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.

DoubleX plugs: