Being Alone With Mike Pence Sounds Terrible

The DoubleX Gabfest “We Want Wives” Edition
Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest on Mike Pence’s rules about women, abortion on television, and millennial men.
Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas discuss Mike Pence’s rules about not being alone with women other than his wife. They also discuss how abortion is depicted on television and the trend of millennial men wanting stay-at-home wives.
Slate Plus: Is the response to Big Little Lies sexist?
Other items discussed in the show:
- “Karen Pence Is the Vice President’s ‘Prayer Warrior,’ Gut Check and Shield,” by Ashley Parker in the Washington Post
- “Mike Pence May Be Extremely Close to His Wife Karen, but That Doesn’t Mean He Respects Women,” by Heather Schwedel in Slate
- “What the Pence Rule Looks Like in Practice,” by Ruth Graham in Slate
- “From Dramas Like Scandal to Documentaries Like Abortion: Stories Women Tell, the Hot-Button Topic Is Evolving on TV,” by Meredith Blake in the Los Angeles Times
- Abortion: Stories Women Tell
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
- Jane the Virgin
- Obvious Child
- “Do Millennial Men Want Stay-at-Home Wives?” by Stephanie Coontz in the New York Times
Recommendations:
Noreen: My Best Friend’s Wedding
Hanna: The Gap of Time, by Jeanette Winterson, and “The Trauma of Facing Deportation,” by Rachel Aviv in the New Yorker
June: Ingobernable on Netflix
This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.
