Celebrity Promposals Are Everything That’s Wrong With the World

On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas are joined by senior writer at Jezebel Kara Brown to discuss the detestable fad of teens inviting celebrities to prom. They also discuss missing white women syndrome and the new videos about sexual harassment from David Schwimmer.

Slate Plus: Is the “mother of all bombs” sexist?

Other items discussed in the show:

DoubleX recommendations:

Kara: No One Is Coming to Save Us, by Stephanie Powell Watts

Hanna: A request for moving sports biographies, and reading Rising Above: How 11 Athletes Overcame Challenges in Their Youth to Become Stars, by Gregory, Elijah, and Gabriel Zuckerman with your children.

