 Celebrity promposals, missing white women syndrome, and David Schwimmer’s sexual harassment videos

Celebrity Promposals Are Everything That’s Wrong With the World

Slate
DoubleX Gabfest
April 20 2017 11:30 AM

The DoubleX Gabfest “Don’t Ask Me to Prom” Edition

Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest on celebrity promposals, missing white women syndrome, and David Schwimmer’s sexual harassment videos.

Slate DoubleX Gabfest illustration

Illustration by Deanna Staffo

On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas are joined by senior writer at Jezebel Kara Brown to discuss the detestable fad of teens inviting celebrities to prom. They also discuss missing white women syndrome and the new videos about sexual harassment from David Schwimmer.

Slate Plus: Is the “mother of all bombs” sexist?

Other items discussed in the show:

DoubleX recommendations:

Kara: No One Is Coming to Save Us, by Stephanie Powell Watts

Hanna: A request for moving sports biographies, and reading Rising Above: How 11 Athletes Overcame Challenges in Their Youth to Become Stars, by Gregory, Elijah, and Gabriel Zuckerman with your children.

June: The Guardian’s general election live blog

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams and edited by Jordan Bell. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.

DoubleX plugs:

Kara Brown is a senior writer at Jezebel.

Hanna Rosin is the co-host of NPR’s Invisibilia and a founder of DoubleX . She is also the author of The End of Men. Follow her on Twitter.

June Thomas is managing producer of Slate podcasts.