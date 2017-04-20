Celebrity Promposals Are Everything That’s Wrong With the World

The DoubleX Gabfest “Don’t Ask Me to Prom” Edition
Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest on celebrity promposals, missing white women syndrome, and David Schwimmer’s sexual harassment videos.
Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas are joined by senior writer at Jezebel Kara Brown to discuss the detestable fad of teens inviting celebrities to prom. They also discuss missing white women syndrome and the new videos about sexual harassment from David Schwimmer.
Slate Plus: Is the “mother of all bombs” sexist?
Other items discussed in the show:
- The recent promposal to Emma Stone
- “Hey, Entitled Brats: Stop Inviting Celebrity Women to Prom,” by Amy Zimmerman
- The Boy Next Door
- Riverdale
- Pretty Little Liars
- “Dirty Old Women,” by Ariel Levy in New York magazine
- “What We Know (and Don’t Know) About ‘Missing White Women Syndrome,’ ” by Gene Demby on NPR
- “How American Fails Black Girls,” by Morgan Jerkins in the New York Times
- David Schwimmer’s sexual harassment videos
DoubleX recommendations:
Kara: No One Is Coming to Save Us, by Stephanie Powell Watts
Hanna: A request for moving sports biographies, and reading Rising Above: How 11 Athletes Overcame Challenges in Their Youth to Become Stars, by Gregory, Elijah, and Gabriel Zuckerman with your children.
This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams and edited by Jordan Bell. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.
DoubleX plugs:
