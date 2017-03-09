 Women’s strike, romantic comedies, and PMS on the DoubleX Gabfest.

We’re Not Scientists, but PMS Is Real

March 9 2017 9:21 AM

The DoubleX Gabfest “Keep It Dusty” Edition

Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest on the women’s strike, romantic comedies, and PMS.

Illustration by Deanna Staffo.

Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas discuss the women’s strike on International Women’s Day. They also discuss how romantic comedies are changing and the debate over PMS.

Slate Plus: Is steak sexist?

Other items discussed in the show:

DoubleX recommendations:

Noreen: The Women

Hanna: The Visiting Privilege, by Joy Williams

June: “The Little Church of Perry Mason,” by Dave Hickey, in his book Air Guitar

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.

DoubleX plugs:

