We’re Not Scientists, but PMS Is Real

Illustration by Deanna Staffo.

Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Advertisement



On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas discuss the women’s strike on International Women’s Day. They also discuss how romantic comedies are changing and the debate over PMS.

Slate Plus: Is steak sexist?

Other items discussed in the show:

Advertisement



DoubleX recommendations:

Hanna: The Visiting Privilege, by Joy Williams

June: “The Little Church of Perry Mason,” by Dave Hickey, in his book Air Guitar

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.

DoubleX plugs: