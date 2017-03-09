We’re Not Scientists, but PMS Is Real

The DoubleX Gabfest “Keep It Dusty” Edition
Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest on the women’s strike, romantic comedies, and PMS.
On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas discuss the women’s strike on International Women’s Day. They also discuss how romantic comedies are changing and the debate over PMS.
Slate Plus: Is steak sexist?
Other items discussed in the show:
- The Cut at New York magazine going dark for International Women’s Day
- “What Men Can Do to Support the Women’s Strike,” by John Ortved in Vogue
- “The Women’s Strike and the Messy Space of Change,” by Jia Tolentino in the New Yorker
- “Why ‘Happily Ever After’ Isn’t Cool Anymore,” by Danielle Friedman in New York magazine
- “The Romantic Comedy Is Not Dead—It’s Just Not the Same as You Remember,” by Jen Chaney in Vulture
- “Like It or Not, The Bachelor Is the Quintessential Rom-Com of Our Time,” by Kathryn VanArendonk in Vulture
- “Is PMS Real?” by Frank Bures in Slate
- The Geography of Madness, by Frank Bures
- The BuzzFeed quiz “How Metal Is Your Period?”
DoubleX recommendations:
Noreen: The Women
Hanna: The Visiting Privilege, by Joy Williams
June: “The Little Church of Perry Mason,” by Dave Hickey, in his book Air Guitar
This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.
DoubleX plugs:
