What Even Is Period Underwear?

On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas discuss Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch with Slate legal writer Mark Joseph Stern. They also discuss the sexual harassment allegations surrounding former Thinx CEO Miki Agrawal and a new study about the circumstances under which women like to compete.

Slate Plus: Is the “BBC dad” sexist?

Other items discussed in the show:

DoubleX recommendations:

Noreen: How to Murder Your Life, by Cat Marnell

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.

DoubleX plugs: