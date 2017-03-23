What Even Is Period Underwear?

The DoubleX Gabfest “She-E-Uh-O” Edition
Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest on Neil Gorsuch, former Thinx CEO Miki Agrawal, and when women compete.
Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
Subscribe in iTunes ∙ RSS feed ∙ Download ∙ Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas discuss Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch with Slate legal writer Mark Joseph Stern. They also discuss the sexual harassment allegations surrounding former Thinx CEO Miki Agrawal and a new study about the circumstances under which women like to compete.
Slate Plus: Is the “BBC dad” sexist?
Other items discussed in the show:
- “The Case Against Neil Gorsuch” by Dahlia Lithwick in Slate
- “Can Neil Gorsuch Answer a Question?” by Mark Joseph Stern in Slate
- “Neil Gorsuch and the ‘Frozen Trucker’ ” by Jed Handelsman Shugerman in Slate
- “Sexual-Harassment Claims Against a ‘She-E.O.’ ” by Noreen Malone in New York magazine
- “Thinx Promised a Feminist Utopia to Everyone but Its Employees,” by Hilary George-Parkin in Racked
“My Thinx Ride,” by Miki Agrawal on Medium
- “Panty Raid,” by Noreen Malone in New York magazine
- “Women Do Like to Compete—Against Themselves,” by Coren Apicella and Johanna Mollerstrom in the New York Times
- “Are Men More Competitive Than Women?” by Ray Fisman in Slate
- “Are Women as Competitive as Men?” by Soraya Roberts in the Daily Beast
DoubleX recommendations:
Noreen: How to Murder Your Life, by Cat Marnell
June: Underground, Shots Fired, and Veralyn’s Represent interview with Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Amirah Vann
This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.
DoubleX plugs:
Loyal fans of Slate’s DoubleX, please remember to like us on our Facebook page. We’ve also got a Twitter account @xxgabfest. Send your emails to doublexgabfest@slate.com. Tell us what we should cover in the next edition.