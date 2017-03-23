 Neil Gorsuch, sexual harassment at Thinx, and when women compete.

What Even Is Period Underwear?

What Even Is Period Underwear?

Slate
DoubleX Gabfest
Slate’s weekly women’s roundtable.
March 23 2017 11:00 AM

The DoubleX Gabfest “She-E-Uh-O” Edition

Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest on Neil Gorsuch, former Thinx CEO Miki Agrawal, and when women compete.

Slate DoubleX Gabfest illustration

Illustration by Deanna Staffo

Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Subscribe in iTunesRSS feed Download  Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement

On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas discuss Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch with Slate legal writer Mark Joseph Stern. They also discuss the sexual harassment allegations surrounding former Thinx CEO Miki Agrawal and a new study about the circumstances under which women like to compete.

Slate Plus: Is the “BBC dad” sexist?

Other items discussed in the show:

Advertisement

DoubleX recommendations:

Noreen: How to Murder Your Life, by Cat Marnell

Hanna: Goth Ms. Frizzle’s tweets about Roger Stone’s outfit for the inauguration

June: Underground, Shots Fired, and Veralyn’s Represent interview with Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Amirah Vann

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.

DoubleX plugs:

Loyal fans of Slate’s DoubleX, please remember to like us on our Facebook page. We’ve also got a Twitter account @xxgabfest. Send your emails to doublexgabfest@slate.com. Tell us what we should cover in the next edition.

Noreen Malone is a senior editor at New York magazine.

Hanna Rosin is the co-host of NPR’s Invisibilia and a founder of DoubleX . She is also the author of The End of Men. Follow her on Twitter.

June Thomas is managing producer of Slate podcasts.