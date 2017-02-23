Girls, a Millennial Masterpiece

Illustration by Deanna Staffo.

On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas discuss the rise and sudden fall of Milo Yiannopoulos. They also discuss the final season of Girls and wrap up by discussing the latest accusations of sexism at Uber with BuzzFeed writer Nitasha Tiku.

Slate Plus: Is the way people are criticizing the women of the Trumpworld sexist?

Other items discussed in the show:

DoubleX recommendations:

Noreen: Private Citizens, by Tony Tulathimutte, and Big Little Lies on HBO.

Hanna: Homo Deus, by Yuval Noah Harari, and the podcast Waking Up, with Sam Harris.

June: Barbara Hale as Della Street in Perry Mason.

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.

