Girls, a Millennial Masterpiece

The DoubleX Gabfest “Milo vs. Lena” Edition
Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest on Milo Yiannopoulos, Girls, and sexism at Uber.
Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
Subscribe in iTunes ∙ RSS feed ∙ Download ∙ Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
Become a fan of the DoubleX Gabfest on Facebook. Leave us love letters and see what other listeners are saying about the Gabfest. Send us an email to doublexgabfest@slate.com.
On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas discuss the rise and sudden fall of Milo Yiannopoulos. They also discuss the final season of Girls and wrap up by discussing the latest accusations of sexism at Uber with BuzzFeed writer Nitasha Tiku.
Slate Plus: Is the way people are criticizing the women of the Trumpworld sexist?
Other items discussed in the show:
- The video that started Milo’s downfall
- “What We’ll Tolerate, and What We Won’t,” by Nathan J. Robinson in Current Affairs
- Girls
- The New York Times’ Modern Love column
- “Lena Dunham and Judd Apatow on ‘Girls,’ ‘Geeks’ and Trolls,” by Philip Galanes in the New York Times
- “Reflecting on One Very, Very Strange Year at Uber,” by Susan J. Fowler
- “Why Uber May Never Reform Itself,” by Daniel Gross in Slate
DoubleX recommendations:
Noreen: Private Citizens, by Tony Tulathimutte, and Big Little Lies on HBO.
June: Barbara Hale as Della Street in Perry Mason.
This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.
DoubleX plugs:
Loyal fans of Slate’s DoubleX, please remember to like our Facebook page. Now we also have a Twitter account @xxgabfest. Send your emails to doublexgabfest@slate.com. Tell us what we should cover in the next edition.