Girls, a Millennial Masterpiece

Girls, a Millennial Masterpiece

Feb. 23 2017 9:25 AM

The DoubleX Gabfest “Milo vs. Lena” Edition

Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest on Milo Yiannopoulos, Girls, and sexism at Uber.

ILLO_doublex-podcast

Illustration by Deanna Staffo.

Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas discuss the rise and sudden fall of Milo Yiannopoulos. They also discuss the final season of Girls and wrap up by discussing the latest accusations of sexism at Uber with BuzzFeed writer Nitasha Tiku.

Slate Plus: Is the way people are criticizing the women of the Trumpworld sexist?

Other items discussed in the show:

DoubleX recommendations:

Noreen: Private Citizens, by Tony Tulathimutte, and Big Little Lies on HBO.

Hanna: Homo Deus, by Yuval Noah Harari, and the podcast Waking Up, with Sam Harris.

June: Barbara Hale as Della Street in Perry Mason.

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.

DoubleX plugs:

Noreen Malone is a senior editor at New York magazine.

Hanna Rosin is the co-host of NPR’s Invisibilia and a founder of DoubleX . She is also the author of The End of Men. Follow her on Twitter.

June Thomas is a Slate culture critic and editor of Outward, Slate’s LGBTQ section. 