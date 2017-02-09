Is Melania an Accidental Feminist?

Illustration by Deanna Staffo

On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone and Slate Outward editor June Thomas discuss Melania Trump and if she’s trapped unfairly or enjoying her gilded cage. Then they talk about Kellyanne Conway and her function in the new administration. Finally, they chat about a new study that says children are replacing fathers as rulers of the household.

June: One Day at a Time on Netflix

Hanna: The Milo Yiannopoulos Show podcast

June: Transit by Rachel Cusk

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.

