Is Melania an Accidental Feminist?

The DoubleX Gabfest “#FreeMelania” Edition
Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest on Melania Trump, Kellyanne Conway, and kids replacing dads as rulers of the house.
Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
Become a fan of the DoubleX Gabfest on Facebook. Leave us love letters and see what other listeners are saying about the Gabfest. Send us an email to doublexgabfest@slate.com.
On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone and Slate Outward editor June Thomas discuss Melania Trump and if she’s trapped unfairly or enjoying her gilded cage. Then they talk about Kellyanne Conway and her function in the new administration. Finally, they chat about a new study that says children are replacing fathers as rulers of the household.
Slate Plus: Are the New Barbie Commercials Sexist?
Other items discussed in the show:
- The video of Melania’s face at the inauguration
- “Why Melania Trump’s Own Lawyer Is Arguing She Would Have Made Millions Exploiting Her Role” by Christina Cauterucci, Mark Joseph Stern, and Josh Voorhees in Slate
- “It’s OK if Melania Isn’t a Traditional First Lady. But Taxpayers Shouldn’t Pay for Her Choices” by L.V. Anderson in Slate
- “Trump and Staff Rethink Tactics After Stumbles” by Glenn Thrush and Maggie Haberman in the New York Times
- “A Definitive Timeline of Donald and Melania Trump’s Relationship” by Helin Jung in Cosmopolitan
- A Kellyanne Conway interview with Jake Tapper
- “Kellyanne Conway When the Cameras Aren’t Rolling” by Kristen Mascia in Cosmopolitan
- “Kellyanne Conway Cites ‘Bowling Green Massacre’ That Never Happened to Defend Travel Ban” by Samantha Schmidt and Lindsey Bever in the Washington Post
- “How Kids Displaced Dads as Rulers of the Household, According to Economists” by Janet Adamy in the Wall Street Journal
DoubleX recommendations:
June: One Day at a Time on Netflix
Hanna: The Milo Yiannopoulos Show podcast
June: Transit by Rachel Cusk
This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.
DoubleX plugs:
Loyal fans of Slate’s DoubleX, please remember to like us on our Facebook page. Now we’ve also got a Twitter account @xxgabfest. Send your emails to doublexgabfest@slate.com. Tell us what we should cover in the next edition.