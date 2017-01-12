 Trump’s golden showers, the Rockettes, and gendered virtual assistants.

The Golden Age of Donald Trump Puns

Jan. 12 2017 2:26 PM

The DoubleX Gabfest “Urine Trouble America” Edition

Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest on Trump’s golden shower scandal, the Rockettes, and gendered virtual assistants.

Illustration by Deanna Staffo.

Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin and New York magazine’s Noreen Malone are joined by New York magazine’s David Wallace-Wells to explore Donald Trump’s recent golden shower scandal. Then David Plotz calls in to discuss the Rockettes performing at the inauguration. Last, the gabbers talk about the issues with assigning gender to our virtual assistants.

Slate Plus: Is Mario sexist?

Other items discussed in the show:

DoubleX recommendations:

David recommends that we get a new logo for our show.

Hanna recommends In the Woods, by Tana French, and the podcast In the Dark.

Noreen recommends Cooking for Mr. Latte by Amanda Hesser and An Everlasting Meal by Tamar Adler

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.

Outro Song: “Piss on You” by Dave Chapelle

Noreen Malone is a senior editor at New York magazine.

Hanna Rosin is the co-host of NPR’s Invisibilia and a founder of DoubleX . She is also the author of The End of Men. Follow her on Twitter.

David Wallace-Wells is a writer living in New York.