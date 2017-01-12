The Golden Age of Donald Trump Puns

The DoubleX Gabfest “Urine Trouble America” Edition
Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest on Trump’s golden shower scandal, the Rockettes, and gendered virtual assistants.
On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin and New York magazine’s Noreen Malone are joined by New York magazine’s David Wallace-Wells to explore Donald Trump’s recent golden shower scandal. Then David Plotz calls in to discuss the Rockettes performing at the inauguration. Last, the gabbers talk about the issues with assigning gender to our virtual assistants.
Slate Plus: Is Mario sexist?
Other items discussed in the show:
- The alleged Trump reports published by BuzzFeed
- “A Rockette Speaks Out” by Kaitlin Menza in Marie Claire
- “Dancers Like the Rockettes Were Politicized Long Before Trump” by Molly Osberg in Fusion
- “Rockettes and Race: Barrier Slips” by Bruce Lambert in the New York Times
- “The Bot Politic” by Jacqueline Feldman in the New Yorker
- “On Bots, Language and Making Technology Disappear” by Elizabeth McGuane in TechCrunch
- “Why Do I Have to Call This App ‘Julie’?” by Joanne McNeil in the New York Times
DoubleX recommendations:
David recommends that we get a new logo for our show.
Hanna recommends In the Woods, by Tana French, and the podcast In the Dark.
Noreen recommends Cooking for Mr. Latte by Amanda Hesser and An Everlasting Meal by Tamar Adler
