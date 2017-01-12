The Golden Age of Donald Trump Puns

Illustration by Deanna Staffo.

On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin and New York magazine’s Noreen Malone are joined by New York magazine’s David Wallace-Wells to explore Donald Trump’s recent golden shower scandal. Then David Plotz calls in to discuss the Rockettes performing at the inauguration. Last, the gabbers talk about the issues with assigning gender to our virtual assistants.

Slate Plus: Is Mario sexist?

Other items discussed in the show:

DoubleX recommendations:

David recommends that we get a new logo for our show.

Hanna recommends In the Woods, by Tana French, and the podcast In the Dark.

Noreen recommends Cooking for Mr. Latte by Amanda Hesser and An Everlasting Meal by Tamar Adler

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.

Outro Song: “Piss on You” by Dave Chapelle

