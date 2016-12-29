Sexism: We Know It When We See It

The DoubleX Gabfest “Everyone’s a Little Bit Sexist” Edition
Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest’s show where we solve the sexist dilemmas in your lives.
Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
Subscribe in iTunes ∙ RSS feed ∙ Download ∙ Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
Become a fan of the DoubleX Gabfest on Facebook. Leave us love letters and see what other listeners are saying about the Gabfest. Send us an email to doublexgabfest@slate.com.
On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and Slate Outward editor June Thomas go through your voicemails and solve the sexist issues in your life. They tackle the etiquette of unisex bathrooms, alternatives to guys as a collective noun, expectant mother parking spots, and more.
Slate Plus: a few more calls where we solve sexism.
DoubleX recommendations:
Noreen recommends Crashing on Netflix
Hanna recommends Reply All’s recent episode “Hello?”
June recommends the television show Younger
This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.
Outro Song: “I’m A Bitch” by Meredith Brooks
DoubleX plugs:
Loyal fans of Slate’s DoubleX, please remember to like us on our Facebook page. Now we’ve also got a Twitter account @xxgabfest. Send your emails to doublexgabfest@slate.com. Tell us what we should cover in the next edition.