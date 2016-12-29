Sexism: We Know It When We See It

Illustration by Deanna Staffo.

On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and Slate Outward editor June Thomas go through your voicemails and solve the sexist issues in your life. They tackle the etiquette of unisex bathrooms, alternatives to guys as a collective noun, expectant mother parking spots, and more.

DoubleX recommendations:

Noreen recommends Crashing on Netflix

Hanna recommends Reply All’s recent episode “Hello?”

June recommends the television show Younger

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.

Outro Song: “I’m A Bitch” by Meredith Brooks

