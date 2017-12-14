 DoubleX Gabfest on the Democrats as the party of purity, Slack, and “Cat Person.”

Are Democrats the Real Moral Center?

Dec. 14 2017 10:45 AM

The DoubleX Gabfest “Anyone but a Man” Edition

Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest on the Democrats as the party of purity, Slack, and “Cat Person.”

Doug Jones greets supporters during his election night gathering the Sheraton Hotel on Tuesday in Birmingham, Alabama.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas discuss Alabama electing Doug Jones, and the Democrats as the party of purity. Then they talk about the gender dynamics and functions of Slack in the workplace. Finally, they talk about the New Yorker short story “Cat Person” and the internet’s reaction to it.

Other items discussed in the show:

DoubleX recommendations:

June: The Crown

Hanna: The podcast Heavyweight

Noreen: The Vanity Fair Diaries, by Tina Brown

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.

Noreen Malone is a senior editor at New York magazine.

Hanna Rosin is the co-host of NPR’s Invisibilia and a founder of DoubleX. She is also the author of The End of Men. Follow her on Twitter.

June Thomas is managing producer of Slate podcasts.