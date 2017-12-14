Are Democrats the Real Moral Center?

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas discuss Alabama electing Doug Jones, and the Democrats as the party of purity. Then they talk about the gender dynamics and functions of Slack in the workplace. Finally, they talk about the New Yorker short story “Cat Person” and the internet’s reaction to it.

Slate Plus: Is the “reindeer boob sweater” sexist?

Other items discussed in the show:

DoubleX recommendations:

Hanna: The podcast Heavyweight

Noreen: The Vanity Fair Diaries, by Tina Brown

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our production assistant is Daniel Schroeder.

