Are Democrats the Real Moral Center?

The DoubleX Gabfest “Anyone but a Man” Edition
Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest on the Democrats as the party of purity, Slack, and “Cat Person.”
Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest
On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas discuss Alabama electing Doug Jones, and the Democrats as the party of purity. Then they talk about the gender dynamics and functions of Slack in the workplace. Finally, they talk about the New Yorker short story “Cat Person” and the internet’s reaction to it.
Slate Plus: Is the “reindeer boob sweater” sexist?
Other items discussed in the show:
- “Trent Franks, Accused of Offering $5 Million to Aide for Surrogacy, Resigns” by Katie Rogers in the New York Times
- Al Franken’s resignation speech
- “Trump’s Combative Denials Again Draw Him Into the Sexual Harassment Debate,” by Michael Tackett in the New York Times
- “At Agencies, Slack Is Leveling the Playing Field for Women,” by Ilyse Liffreing in Digiday
- “Your Company’s Slack Is Probably Sexist,” by Leah Fessler in Quartz
- “Cat Person,” by Kristen Roupenian in the New Yorker
- “6 Cats React to ‘Cat Person’ ” on the Cut
DoubleX recommendations:
June: The Crown
Hanna: The podcast Heavyweight
Noreen: The Vanity Fair Diaries, by Tina Brown
