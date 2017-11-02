 DoubleX Gabfest on Leon Wieseltier, gender neutrality, and flexible work.

What Was It Like Working With Leon Wieseltier?

Nov. 2 2017

The DoubleX Gabfest “Woke Men Versus Sexual Harassers” Edition

Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest on Leon Wieseltier, gender neutrality, and flexible work.

On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas interview former New Republic editor Franklin Foer about his time working with Leon Wieseltier and what he’s learned from the revelations of the last few weeks. Then the gabbers discuss gender identification, terms like gender-neutral and nonbinary, and raising children in gender-neutral settings. Finally, they talk about flexible work.

Other items discussed in the show:

DoubleX recommendations:

Noreen: The podcast There Goes the Neighborhood, and young Richard Gere in American Gigolo

Hanna: Code Girls, by Liza Mundy

June: American Vandal

This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.

Noreen Malone is a senior editor at New York magazine.

Hanna Rosin is the co-host of NPR’s Invisibilia and a founder of DoubleX. She is also the author of The End of Men. Follow her on Twitter.

June Thomas is managing producer of Slate podcasts.