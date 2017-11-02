What Was It Like Working With Leon Wieseltier?

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images.

On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas interview former New Republic editor Franklin Foer about his time working with Leon Wieseltier and what he’s learned from the revelations of the last few weeks. Then the gabbers discuss gender identification, terms like gender-neutral and nonbinary, and raising children in gender-neutral settings. Finally, they talk about flexible work.

Slate Plus: Is “hooker fashion” sexist?

DoubleX recommendations:

Noreen: The podcast There Goes the Neighborhood, and young Richard Gere in American Gigolo

Hanna: Code Girls, by Liza Mundy

