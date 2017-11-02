What Was It Like Working With Leon Wieseltier?

The DoubleX Gabfest “Woke Men Versus Sexual Harassers” Edition
On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone, and managing producer of Slate podcasts June Thomas interview former New Republic editor Franklin Foer about his time working with Leon Wieseltier and what he’s learned from the revelations of the last few weeks. Then the gabbers discuss gender identification, terms like gender-neutral and nonbinary, and raising children in gender-neutral settings. Finally, they talk about flexible work.
Other items discussed in the show:
- “Leon Wieseltier: A Reckoning,” by Michelle Cottle in the Atlantic
- “A Likely Story,” by Mimi Kramer in Medium
- “Please Stop Calling Sam Smith ‘Gender Non-Binary,’ ” by Kasandra Brabaw in Refinery29
- “Is Gender-Neutral Clothing the Future of Fashion?” by Olivia Peter in the Independent
- “Sweden’s Gender-Neutral Preschools Produce Kids Who Are More Likely to Succeed,” by Lila MacLellan in Quartz
- “What Europe Gets Right—and What It Gets Wrong—About Flexible Work,” by Haley Swenson in Slate
- “Why Women Still Can’t Have It All,” by Anne-Marie Slaughter in the Atlantic
DoubleX recommendations:
Noreen: The podcast There Goes the Neighborhood, and young Richard Gere in American Gigolo
Hanna: Code Girls, by Liza Mundy
June: American Vandal
This podcast was produced by Veralyn Williams. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.
