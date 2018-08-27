Paper Dolls Are Thin, Fragile, and More Vital Than You Know

Benjamin Frisch

Listen to this episode of Decoder Ring in the audio player below:

Advertisement



Decoder Ring is a podcast about cracking cultural mysteries. Every month, host Willa Paskin, Slate’s TV critic, takes on a cultural question, object, idea, or habit and speaks with experts, historians, and obsessives to figure out where it comes from, what it means, and why it matters.

Today: Producer Benjamin Frisch co-hosts the show to explore how paper dolls were a ubiquitous part of children’s lives for decades, and then mostly disappeared. David Wolfe was a boy growing up in the 1950s, with paper dolls as his primary means of accessing a world of glamour and beauty he didn’t see at home in Ohio. He’d go on to a career in fashion, guided by his paper dolls, just as paper dolls were falling out of fashion, to be replaced by Barbies and other plastic dolls.

This episode is about paper dolls, their surprising connections to fashion, nostalgia, queerness, and David’s extraordinary career.

Links and further reading on some of the things we discussed on the show: