Ann Didn’t Go on Reality TV to Make Friends

Decoder Ring: The Basement Affair
Making love and performance art on a VH1 dating show.
This month: What are the real reasons people go on reality TV? This episode follows the story of Ann Hirsch and Cathy Nardone, two women cast on VH1’s Frank the Entertainer in a Basement Affair, a show about an adult man looking for love—while living in his parents’ basement. How did one performance artist and one accidental performance artist make it onto the show? And how did they behave once they made it there? Their story highlights the ways that reality television distorts narratives, obscures intentions, and stereotypes women, yet is still irresistible to audiences and performers alike.
