Why Did Clowns Delight Our Ancestors but Scare the Bejesus Out of Us?

Clown Panic
Decoder Ring investigates the history of clowns, phantom-clown panics, and the rise of the horror clown.
Today: The clown has existed in various forms for thousands of years. What changed and made so many people suspect and fear them? Decoder Ring traces the history of clowns and clowning and finds that the scary clown and the happy clown are both oversimplifications that have more in common than it might first appear.
Decoder Ring is produced and edited by Benjamin Frisch.